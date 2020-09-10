5 Awesome Ways How Artificial Intelligence is Changing Education in 2020

Artificial intelligence technology moves from the sphere of science fiction into real-life, mundane items. We have navigators, which help us to build the routes, voiced helpers, which search for information for us and take some organizational tasks, auto-piloting automobiles, and other technological miracles. The education sphere was not left behind technological advancement, and artificial intelligence became an integrated part of modern education.

A note before we start – the artificial intelligence in this list is not a miracle, self-aware machine. Most of the examples are reactive machines, which still depend on a human operator in one way or another. Still, they are a part of the big AI family. Education is one of the many fields in which AI is successfully applied and tested, even if it has limitations. Without further ado – 5 awesome ways how artificial intelligence is changing education.

Customized Education

The modern AI is based on neural networks, special technology, which processes a significant amount of data. It can predict certain outcomes, results, or model situations. In terms of education, neural networks may provide a customizable learning program.

It is difficult to create a personalized curriculum for each student in a classroom. At the same time, the AI gathers data from learners’ performance, grades, and preferences in education. Such an option may not be popular in traditional schools, but online learning can be significantly enhanced with customizable and individual programs.

Moreover, the process of education will be more engaging. Due to the gamification, the customizable education content uses unorthodox approaches to help students develop a natural interest in the subject instead of regular parrot-fashion learning.

Administrative tasks

It takes a great amount of time for teachers to check students’ works and evaluate them. At the same time, teachers could have spent more time on more productive work. In this case, AI software may take place as an evaluator. Simple tasks, such as multi-choice tests or tests like filling the gaps, may be processed by AI, and it may give an adequate grade.

Still, AI can't replace a real tutor in creative tasks, and it will struggle to execute one perfectly.

Redistribution of the learning load and mundane tasks automatization may greatly speed up the knowledge control process and help to build more meaningful courses, based on the students’ results. Once again, AI can suggest materials and tasks according to the students’ test results and the most common right and wrong answers. With such a tool at hand, education customization goes even deeper.

Education AI-Based applications

AI may not only evaluate simple tasks and customize the curriculum but give real-time feedback, design new tasks, and materials to learn. Educational applications may become a comfortable and modern way to revise knowledge or to learn something new optionally. For example:

MathiaU. This application creates tailor-made programs and monitors the everyday progress of its pupils.

Brainly. A platform for students’ cooperation, which helps to find solutions for homework queries.

Netex Learning. A tool for curriculum customization and its further publication on other electronic resources. It can be useful for students and teachers.

The applications serve as an advantage in the material acquiring and may help to follow for challenging sections of a real-life course.

AI tutors

The AI technology cannot replace a real human in terms of education material explanation and tutoring. Still, AI may be a great assistant, a guide, or a simple helper, which would accompany a student through difficult tasks. For example, Alexa, Siri, and Google Home can help you with routine campus activities. Carnegie Learning may suggest new levels of educational programs, based on your overall performances and score.

Moreover, AI tutors can go with a child through basic mathematics and grammar, which may help them to get ready for school. For example, the ThinkerMath app.

Universal Classrooms

AI technology helps with remote education and the provision of knowledge for all kinds of students. Such technologies as automatic subtitle generators help to understand material for students with sight or hearing limitations. Moreover, the subtitles may be automatically translated into different languages momentarily. In combination with other AI features, such as smart content, AI expands the limits of the usual classrooms and allows studying any field anyone.

AI made a significant step in development. According to Artificial Intelligence Market in the US Education, artificial intelligence involvement will grow by 45% from 2017-2021 in US education. Despite numerous discussions about optimal screen time for children and schoolers, the AI technology and progress, in general, integrates itself in the educational process. At the same time, it is hard to call such integration a breakthrough. There are still several obstacles that AI needs to overcome to be a full-fledged component of the system of education.

The first and foremost challenge is the quality over quantity. There is a wide variety of applications and AI systems, but they offer pretty much similar service on the same level of quality. Current AI may help in minor tasks and adaptation of human tutors’ materials but struggles to provide such independently.

The second challenge is the lack of communication between a teacher and a student. Education is not only learning material studying and repetition; it is active communication between a teacher and a student. AI cannot replace human interaction in addition to adequate material provision.

Finally, it may make students more dependable on technologies. Instead of learning something on their own, they may apply to a handful and comfortable assistance. A separate issue is how much AI shall be involved in children’s education and how it may affect their interaction with the real world. In the end, the overall quality of education may lower, despite being enhanced in many ways.

These challenges demonstrate the potential growth of AI in the education sphere. The technology does not stagnate and constantly improves and develops, which means that these challenges will be answered in time. These 5 ways in which artificial intelligence changes education are only a start.