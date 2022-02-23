6 Tips for Understanding the House Building Process 

The house building process is an entire procedure where a number of specialists come together to perfect different aspects of a building or a house. To know more about the house building process, click here.

There are different approaches to the home building processes depending on the geographical area, the season, and the construction team involved. Being on the same page with your construction team will also better equip you to know what is happening when and why. We have made a list of the most straightforward tips to help you understand the house building process.

Permits and Paperwork Comes First

It is not all concrete and shovels. The house building process needs permission from authorities before the foundation can be laid. This requires submitting required documentation and design, which needs to be approved. The permits will feature all the little details, whether it is the foundation of the construction of the driveaway.

You will also require plumbing and electrical permits to make the building livable. Site preparation follows soon after. The construction crew is many times involved with site preparation, but you can also hire different teams. Wooden frames to set footing for the foundation are based during preparation, and if there is going to be a well, it will be dug right then.

The basement is dug, and the floor is sealed adequately. The base at which the house is being built will be prepared first once the permits are attained. The foundation will now have concrete which needs time to set correctly and hold its position. This is the part where you can’t hurry into construction if you want a strong foundation.

Rough Framing

The construction supervisor will first do a survey or inspection of the foundation to see if it has been set properly. The foundation will be checked to see if it follows all the codes as per the permits obtained from the authorities. The next step will be to look at the crawl space of the space given for the basement and whether it is as planned.

The rough framing happens only after the preliminary inspection of the foundation has been completed. The skeleton of the house, which is exactly how it sounds, is then started. It is essentially a wooden structure that stands for framing of how the house will be with the walls and the height of the roof.

Sheathing happens at this stage. Sheathing involves the exterior walls being covered. With sheathing, the exterior of the house is put under a protective film, and water vapor is allowed to escape without impacting the wood of the house and preventing any rot at the building stage. The protective sheet prevents the wood from taking in any liquid evaporating and succumbing to mold.

Plumbing and Electricals

The skeleton is important after the foundation because the walls and siding are the next steps. When the rough siding and roofing is started, the interior walls are lined with pipes and wires alike to help with the electrical and plumbing system. The sewer lines will be put in at this point, as well as the larger fixtures in the bathroom like the bathtubs.

The HVAC system and the vents for airflow and air conditioning are also put in at this point. HVAC vents are installed through the roof while insulation is done at the base points on the floor and at the walls. When the roofing is done, the house is ready for the electrical outlets to be installed.

Usually, the preference in order is that the plumbing and HVAC ventilation system is done before electrical wiring. This is because the wiring is relatively easy to maneuver rather than rigid pipes. After all of these are done, the inspection happens once again to see if everything is according to the building code.

Insulation

Insulation is extremely important for climate control and also for maintaining proper energy efficiency. Some of the most common types of insulation used in home building are concrete blocks, spray foam, fiberglass, foam mineral wool, foam board, and structural insulated panels.

There is a range of different installations because each one of them has a different resistance to heat transfer. There are different locations in a house where insulation occurs. It includes all the exterior walls and the basement or the crawl space beneath the home. Insulation also depends on the weather and the construction habits of a particular construction company.

Liquid foam is a fairly new form of insulation that is injected in a small space and fills up all the open areas, and creates a barrier where air can not enter. Blanket insulation is also another fairly effective way of securing all the exterior walls in one go. Fiberglass and mineral wool are the most common types of insulation and act as effective barriers.

Drywall

Hanging and taping the drywall is the next step so that the interior is given a fine finish. The drywall is then textured, and the first coat of paint is applied at this step. Only after the driver is completed can the interior fixtures and finishes begin.

Interior and Exterior Fixtures

Interior fixtures are completed after the drywall completion, and the construction process immediately moves to external finishing and installation of walkways. Interior trims are finished at this step, and walkways and driveways are compelled to give a better look to the property.

The flooring and the countertops are taken care of while completing exterior grading. The drainage system outside is also looked at. The final touches include installing bathroom fixtures, mirrors, shower doors, flooring, and landscaping on the exterior side.

The Takeaway

It might seem like a lot of work when you are just getting started, but it falls on your shoulders to understand the little details that will help in the entire process. If this is the first for you to see your house being built, understanding the basic processes mentioned above will help you out.