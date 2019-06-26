Hottest sunglasses trends in 2019 you don’t want to miss out

Sunglasses aren’t just there to protect our eyes from the sun, but they can also be a great way to accessorize and complete our outfits. Sunglasses are popular among all age groups and there are so many options to choose from. Maybe you want something modern and sleek, maybe you’re more into traditional design and patterns, but whatever your preferences are, you won’t be disappointed. They can make a huge impact despite being such a small accessory. Quirky or classic, elegant or playful, the choice is yours. This summer, it’s time for you to find your perfect pair of sunnies. If you need more reasons to shop for the new pair, take a look at some of the biggest trends of this year.

Mini skinny cat eye

Small is in. Slim and small frames are taking the world by storm. They marked the ‘50s and ‘90s and they’re now making a huge comeback. Numerous celebrities have been spotted wearing one of these and so the trend became hotter than ever. They can look good on almost every outfit and can be as elegant or as playful as you want them to be, it’s all about how you combine them with your outfit. While my personal favorites are the ones with a simple, black frame that is slightly pointing upwards such as the ones you can find on glassesshop.com, there are so many other, stunning options to choose from.

Square

These seem really simple, but once you put them on, you can transform your look entirely. These rectangular – shaped glasses are a great choice this summer and they’ve been making appearances on many catwalks this year. They also, like cat eye ones, have a certain vintage vibe about them, but can still look quite modern and sleek with the right outfit.

Oversized

Oversized glasses seem like a bold and risky choice and that’s because they are. Not everyone can pull them off, but it seems like it’s all in your attitude. Big, noticeable, crazy patterns, simple patterns, thick frame, thin frame, there are so many choices. Thick frame eyeglasses are not just for your grandpa to wear while watching television anymore. They are now on catwalks and on faces of major influencers and celebrities. They look best with sleek hair like ponytails or buns.

They also come in all sorts of shapes. You can go for a simple, square-shaped ones, circular, wiggly, or even heart-shaped if you really want to stand out.

Ray-Ban Aviator or Lennon style?

These legendary frames stay relevant and awesome for decades. They are iconic and can give you that bad boy, bad girl vibe. Even so, they are versatile enough to be combined with all sorts of outfits. However, Aviator sunglasses look best with a simple, casual, smart outfit. They were initially worn solely by military members, but are now making a huge comeback as one of the most popular fashion items. Thin, metal frame and the lenses of all colors look amazing on almost everyone.



