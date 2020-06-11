Horse Racing Surges As Belmont Park Sets Mood This Month

The time to shine has come for all horse racing fans as this much-awaited sporting event bounces back from drawback this year. The United States is not the only country with a hampered sports industry. The most notable sports worldwide were also canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

This month, horse racing will join the roster of sports that will not only showcase excellent horse racing games but will also give massive betting opportunities for all esteemed wagers. Although we are expecting a fanless field since we are still facing the danger brought by the Coronavirus, the betting games are going to be set online. The horsing racing event will be aired for all fans to watch and witness with the aid of dedicated TV broadcasters.

Therefore, to give you a full view of how these sports will look like, here are the racecourses that will open worldwide starting this June as horse racing gets back in shape. As stated, you can enjoy watching the games at home and bet online by registering into a dedicated sportsbook like Fanduel.

Belmont Park

Belmont Park is one of the most famous racecourses in the United States. It is the Belmont Stakes’ home, which is the final leg of the U.S. Triple Crown Series. This year, instead of taking the usual arrangement for the said series, the Belmont Stakes will occur on June 20, 2020. Having the earliest date to commence, the Belmont States will launch the whole event featuring sixteen horses inside the field.

Moreover, Belmont Park is situated in Elmont, New York, that measures the longest distance of about 1.5 miles. Aside from the Belmont Stakes, this race track features various racing events such as the Champagne Stakes, Metropolitan Handicap, Manhattan Handicap, Beldame Stakes, Acorn Stakes, etc.

Hawkesbury Race Club

Hawkesbury race club is one of the famous race track and clubhouse facilities located at Clarendon, NSW, Australia. It is also one of the racing fields that will host and open horse racing games from June until July this year. Since Australia is also one of the countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the fans can only watch and bet online.

One of the most awaited horse racing games that will happen in this field is the Hawkesbury Gold Cup. This game is attended by open handicappers racing in a 1600 meter-running distance. Aside from that, it also hosts the Rowley Mile Race Day, including Hawkesbury Cup Day.

Ipswich Turf Club

Another horse racing facility that will pave the way for the racehorses and the fans this month is Ipswich Turf Club. This racecourse is located at Bundamba, Queensland, Australia. The horse racing games on this site will take place on all weekends of this month, starting on June 13, 2020.

The Ipswich Cup is one of the biggest horse racing shows that commences annually in this field. Like the U.S. Triple Crown Series, the Ipswich Cup features InfieldFest, but will not settle until next year when Coronaviurs will finally go away. Other upcoming racing schedules in this venue include Race Day Sunday (June 7, 2020) and Wednesday (June 17, 2020).

Charles Town Race Track

Charles Town Racetrack is a racecourse and a casino facility located at Charles Town, West Virginia. This track is a massive horse racing facility that can accommodate at least 3,500 seating capacity. Also, Charles Town Racetrack comes with clubhouses and grandstands where other sports betting games take place.

This horse racing facility will hold horse racing shows on all weekends of June. The same is true with the racecourses mentioned above, there will be no spectators inside the venue, but you can do the betting online. The Charles Town Classic Day will take place this June, instead of being initially scheduled on April 18. In the coming months, Race for Ribbon Day and West Virginia Breeders’ Classics will settle.

Evangeline Downs Racetrack And Casino

Classified as a racino facility, Evangeline Downs Racetrack, and Casino will open its doors this month for all horse racing enthusiasts and bettors all over the world. This horse racing facility is located at St. Landry Parish, Louisiana, which comes with a one-mile dirt track. It usually holds annual thoroughbred and American quarter horse racing shows.

As Evangeline Downs Racetrack and Casino resumes its business this month, all weekends of June are scheduled for horse racing shows that were delayed due to postponement. These races will give another massive betting opportunity for wagers to earn alternative money while staying at home.

Golden Gate Fields Racecourse

Golden Gate Fields doesn’t want to get left behind as they are also working out this month to give way to their delayed horse racing events. This horse racing facility is owned by The Stronach Group located at Berkeley, California. Aside from that, this racecourse holds annual horse racing activity that both settles in turf and synthetic racecourse.

Furthermore, Golden Gate Fields is the home of the San Francisco Mile Stakes and Golden Gate Derby. Both of these races should take place every April. However, it was rescheduled to happen this month to avoid further spread of the Coronavirus.

Laurel Park

Laurel Park is another horse racing venue owned by The Stronach Group, which is located in Maryland. This horse racing facility holds one ⅛ mile dirt track that holds annual flat horse racing games. It is the home of the Preakness Stakes, which is usually the middle segment of the Triple Crown, but will serve as the final race this year, which will happen on October 3, 2020.

Aside from the Preakness Stakes, Laurel Park will also host the General George Stakes, Barbara Fritchie Stakes, and Maryland Million Classic.

Takeaway

Horse racing is one of the sporting events in the world that most bettors wanted to wager. Earlier this year, the fans were getting disappointed because of the hampered movement of these races. However, most of the events are getting back in shape starting this month. As a devoted bettor of this sport, the racecourses listed above will open its doors for you so you can wager and win ultimately.