Horse Racing Calendar – Major Events in the 2020

You might not know this, but, there were some really amazing horse races last year – however, there are also some that we should be excited about in 2020. So, whether you are simply a fan of this sport or a bettor looking to cash in, it is important to know the dates of some of the highest-profile races.

And, this is exactly what this article will map out. The text below will feature some of the events happening throughout this year, and it will show the schedules for all the 2020 horse races with a pursue of more than 1 million dollars!

Of course, you should keep in mind that separate races sometimes take place on the same day or on the same weekend, and on the same track, however, they are different events with separate price pursues. So, let’s take a look at the calendar:

2020 Horse Racing Schedule

1. The Pegasus World Cup

When: January 25th, 2020

Track: Gulfstream Park

Pursue: $9 Million

This is one of the richest horse races in America and it took place in the Florida Keys. Since it has a companion race on the turf and an amazing prize, it definitely attracted visitors from all over the world.

2. The Pegasus World Cup (Turf Invitational)

When: January 25th

Track: Gulfstream Park

Pursue: $6 Million

This event took place at the same location and during the same day as the previously mentioned event. The park is a nice location for horses during winter, and it happened before the big spring event in the Middle East such as the Saudi Cap.

3. Dubai World Cup

When: March 7th, 2020

Track: Meydan

Pursue: $10 million

This competition has started in 1996 and it happens at the Meydan Racecourse. The prize fund is $10 million – which is quite amazing! It is one of the richest races in the world, and it provides a great stage for the best horses worldwide that come to the event.

4. Charles Town Classic

When: April 18th, 2020

Track: Charles Town

Pursue: $1.5 Million

This event has been happening for only ten years, however, it has established itself as one of the best early-season event for the best handicap horses in training.

5. Kentucky Derby

When: May 02nd, 2020

Track: Churchill Downs

Pursue: $2 Million

“The Run for the Roses” is still the ultimate test for three-year-old horse breeds. The run is close to a mile-and-a-quarter and the winner is usually an unraced, two-year-old horse – which makes it difficult for bettors to gamble on especially in the long-run.

6. Preakness Stakes

When: May 15th, 2020

Track: Pimlico

Pursue: $1.5 Million

This event is usually held two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. The race track is close to 1.2 miles long and the races do not last more than 2 minutes. This event is the second, most attended horse racing event in America.

7. Belmont Stakes

When: June 5th And 6th, 2020

Track: Belmont Park

Pursue: $1.5 Million

This race is one of the oldest horse racing events in America – especially since it started back in 1867. The track is a bit longer than the previously mentioned one, and it is close to 1.5 miles long.

8. Belmont Derby Invitational

When: July 11th, 2020

Track: Belmont Park

Pursue: $1.25 Million

This invitational is over two miles long as is for four-year-old horses or even older ones. Riders from Ireland, the United Kingdom, and France all line-up for this event, hence, it is worth keeping an eye on the gambling possibilities for this event.

9. Whitney Handicap

When: August 8th, 2020

Track: Saratoga

Pursue: $1.5 Million

This event is also referred to as The Whitney Stakes and it is a stakes race for racehorses that are three-years-old or older. The track is close to 1.5 miles long and it is held annually.

10. Traver’s Stakes

When: August 26th, 2020

Track: Pimlico

Pursue: $1.25 Million

This event is also called the “Mid-Summer Derby” and if features three-year-old horses from America. It was first organized and held back in 1864, which means that it is one of the oldest horse racing events in America.

11. Breeders’ Cup Classic

When: November 6th And 7th, 2020

Track: Keenland

Pursue: $5 Million

This occasion attracts some of the best thoroughbreds in America and the prize this year is 5 million dollars. Unfortunately, this race is restricted for three-year-old horses and older, and it is considered one of the best events to attend. Besides the Classic event, there are other ones held during that day, and those are listed below:

12. Breeders’ Cup Turf

When: November 6th And 7th, 2020

Track: Keenland

Pursue: $3 Million

13. Breeders’ Cup Distaff

When: November 6th And 7th, 2020

Track: Keenland

Pursue: $5 Million

14. Breeders’ Cup Juvenile

When: November 6th And 7th, 2020

Track: Keenland

Pursue: $2 Million

15. Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies

When: November 6th And 7th, 2020

Track: Keenland

Pursue: $2 Million

16. Breeders’ Filly and Mare Turf

When: November 6th And 7th, 2020

Track: Keenland

Pursue: $2 Million

17. Breeders’ Cup Mile

When: November 6th And 7th, 2020

Track: Keenland

Pursue: $2 Million

18. TwinSpired Breeders’ Cup Sprint

When: November 6th And 7th, 2020

Track: Keenland

Pursue: $1.5 Million

Besides the aforementioned events, there are literally thousands of horse racing events that you can choose to either attend or bet on. If you are interested in seeing more events, you can view the full 2020 Horse Racing Calendar here.

Conclusion

For as long as humans have been riding these magnificent animals, there has been horse racing. This sport is often referred to as the “sports of the Kings”, and if you take a look at the prizes listed above in the article, it is pretty clear and easy to understand why.

So, now that you know what the best and biggest horse racing events are, do not waste any more time, and start thinking about buying a ticket for one of these events, or carefully think about what bets you are going to place if it is something you like betting on!