Home Remedies for Whiplash

If you’ve suffered a sudden jerk or injury to neck and shoulder muscles and the uncomfortable muscle ache is continued then you probably have a whiplash. It is just another informal term for a neck-strain.

The sudden force applied to muscles tears them apart and the tendons are injured. This is what causes immense pain and discomfort. People who play sports, hit the gym or have been in car accidents are more likely to suffer from this condition.

What are the symptoms?

Sleeping in a bad position, reading a book or using a computer in an odd manner can also cause your neck muscles to ache but people usually mistake that for a whiplash. Let us have a look at some symptoms and see if you can relate:

Continuous Pain and discomfort

Muscle tightening around the neck and shoulders

The motion of the neck hindered by stiffness

Increased pain when you look at each shoulder

Frequent headaches that come and go with the pain

If you can relate to these symptoms you do have a whiplash that needs to be treated as soon as possible.

Not in the mood to go to a whiplash doctor? No worries! We have narrated down some home remedies that you can do to deal with your strained muscles.

Self-Massage

According to AICA, Gently massage your neck and shoulder portions to get rid of the stiffness. Massaging that area will loosen up the tightened tissues. It’ll also increase the blood flow around that area which will ultimately help to recover the effected muscle tendons.

To get the best result use olive or coconut oil to massage it will reduce stress and helps you to relax.

But beware that the injured portion might be too sensitive to massage. If the pain increases then stop right there and wait for some days to apply self-massage. There is a chance that right after getting the injury you can worsen the condition by self-massaging.

Ice-cold therapy

If your whiplash condition has worsened then applying ice to the affected area can help reduce the swelling.

Wrap some ice cubes in a cloth and apply gently to the strained area. Keep doing that for 15 minutes and repeat this after every 2-3 hours. Give it some time; you will see results within hours.

But be careful do not apply ice directly use a medium such as a towel or a piece of cloth. If you apply it directly there is a chance that you will get ice-burn.

Heat therapy

Both heating and cooling the whiplashed area can aid in recovery. Apply a warm water bottle or a towel soaked in warm water to your muscles gently for as long as you can. It will help the blood flow which will eventually aid the recovery.

Heat pads are also available in the market. All you have to do is peel it and paste it where you are feeling the pain. Hopefully, the ache will fade within days.

Even if it doesn’t treat the stain permanently, it will surely give you a momentary relaxation from the pain.

Strain treatment yoga and exercises

To regain the range of motion of your neck there are some simple exercises that anyone can do in their home. Those exercises include moving your head gently on each side (up, down, right, left) slowly again and again. Don’t forget to rest between exercise repetitions.

Some yoga poses can also help you. They will help to reduce stiffness. But this treatment usually takes a lot of time to show results in comparison to other treatments.

Adjusting your sleeping position

Sleeping in an odd manner can make the situation worse. So, you ought to avoid that. Pillows that keep your head more elevated than your body or lower than your body level can strain your neck as well.

By adjusting your sleeping position you’d not only be treating your sore neck but also be avoiding future whiplash problems.

Some doctors suggest pillows that keep your head at your body level. They also recommend not using more than one pillow while sleeping.

Usage of Essential oils for whiplash

Essential oils work as anti-inflammation and relaxants to muscles. They can provide momentary relief and their regular use will speed up the recovery process.

Some essential oils that have helped people recover are Helichrysum, Wintergreen, Lemongrass, Birch, and Rosemary. People have claimed that applying them directly to the painful area has actually helped them with muscle pain.

Consume a lot of water

Being hydrated is the key to help you recover faster. Dehydration will only cause you more trouble. If your body is not getting enough water then the recovery process will slow down greatly and the pain will be heightened.

It is advised to drink 8 to 10 glasses a day.

Don’t Trap yourself in your bed

Continue your physical activities it will keep your muscle working. If your bed rest longer than it is needed than the stiffness in your muscle will get worse. The more you cease muscle movement the tighter your muscles will get.

Constraining yourself to bed or not moving your neck at all will not help your condition. To regain normal movement of your neck and surrounding area you have to try to do normal movement once in a while. It will help your muscles to remember their actual motion.

Herbal Remedies

Turmeric and Ginger are said to be anti-inflammatory. They are present in our kitchens so, they are not really that hard to find. Turmeric is said to be an excellent treatment for inflammations, pain, and swelling.

Whiplash patients usually suffer from unwanted headaches and recurring nausea. To deal with these uncomfortable situations make you an herbal tea using ginger. Ginger will cure nausea in no time. It can also relieve you from pain or at least reduce it to some extent.

Another way is to apply ginger mixed warm water on your body, it is said that it will help the tissue-recovery through maintaining the blood flow of your body.