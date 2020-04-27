7 Home Projects you Could do in a Quarantine – 2020 Tips

Due to the current situation with the virus that placed millions of people in quarantine all around the world, many of us have found ourselves with a lot more free time at home. While, at first, it was nice to relax and enjoy the quality time with our families, as the weeks go on the boredom begins to set in. You may have found yourself cleaning the house more often and binging Netflix shows that you are only slightly interested in keeping the mind busy.

Besides these choices that most people make first, there are other ways to use your time. Find more useful projects to occupy your mind. There are many more productive projects than watching TV shows. If you do all the things around the house that you didn’t have time to do before, you will feel the joy and pride that you accomplished so much. Once the normal, daily life resumes, you won’t have so much time anymore.

If you take a look around your home, you will start realizing that there are so many things that could be done. Home projects can also be a lot of fun and can truly consume you, so not only you will make your home better but your time will fly so you won’t think about being in quarantine all the time. Here are a few projects that can help you keep your mind off the things that worry you.

Rearrange your furniture

Being every day in the house can lead to frustration. It is not easy to look at the same furniture all the time. However, what do you think about rearranging it? If your space allows it, place your bed next to the window so you can get more light and enjoy the mornings more.

Think about the way you could improve the functionality of your home. Improve the accessibility to your favorite items in your room and decrease clutter. Removing unnecessary things has a beneficial effect on the overall mood. You will notice that you feel relaxed when your home is neat and clean.

Organize your bookshelf

It is very easy for anyone’s bookshelf to become disorganized. Depending on the size of your collection, this could be a job that takes a few hours. Think about the way you would like to have your books classified. While some like to have their books sorted out by the genre, others sort it by color or the frequency of reading.

It is wise to put books that you don’t need often at the top shelves and make it easier for you to access the ones that you read often. It a perfect project to do in quarantine because it is usually a task that many people skip when things are normal. Don’t just tidy it up, but look for a guide and see if there is a better system you could use than the one you had in mind.

Plant flowers

If you are lucky to have a garden, you have the chance to spend time outside and enjoy the fresh air. Just sitting outside can become pretty boring after a while, but planting flowers will be a great adventure. Not only it will occupy your hands and give you something to look forward to, but your garden will look so nice when you finish.

It is an excellent way to pass the time. Make your garden a beautiful place to relax and breathe some fresh air. Websites like PurpleFlower are perfect for beginners because there are so many things to learn about gardening. Take a look and get inspired.

Sort out your closet

Use your spare time to work through your wardrobe and decide what clothes and outfits you still want to wear, and which ones you have not worn in ages. This will take hours and help you use your day wisely. Remove all the clothes that you simply don’t want anymore. You can prepare it to give it to someone if it’s in great condition or sell it online.

The clothes that are simply worn out should go directly to the trash can. Don’t just move it from one place to another – this can be the time to reinvent yourself and try out some new style. Let new energy come into your life. It will help you feel better, guaranteed.

Create a Photo album

If you find yourself missing friends and family, then you could find or download some photos and work on making a photo album. You could spend a couple of afternoons reminiscing and reliving happy memories.

This project will help you to spend some quality time at home but also leave you with a beautiful collection by the end of it. Share it with the people you love, they will appreciate it for sure. Thinking about happy memories and talking to the people you love will help you feel better.

Refurbish some old furniture

If you are looking for a more extended project, then consider refurbishing a piece of furniture. While it seems complicated, in reality, it is not so much.

Use the power of the Internet, there is plenty of advice online to help and guide you. Manual labor is a fantastic way to relieve stress and use your time wisely. Start with something small to practice your skills.

Cook

Not being able to go out any time we want has made us think about food preparation more often than usual. It is necessary, but it can be inspiring too. Look at it as a challenge. Learn to prepare some new dishes that you were afraid to prepare before. Choose a cake you love or your comfort food. Even though we still should avoid overeating, eating the food we love can truly help us feel genuine happiness. Bake, cook, grill, try new spices, or simply prepare the food that makes you feel good.

So there we have it, seven home projects you could start tackling in your new-found spare time. Of course, if you have projects that are not on this list, or are still in progress, then feel free to deal with them first. If you begin running out of ideas, then you can start looking into doing some more interior decoration to spruce up your home.