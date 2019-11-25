Holiday Destinations in India

If you are thinking of traveling to India for a holiday or vacation, there are a number of exciting destinations to visit. If you have ever seen the magical video, “Hymn for the Weekend,” you know the color, spirit, and beauty of this land. Shot in Worli Village, Mumbai, and Kolkatathe, the video also highlights the fort known as Saint Sebastian’s Fort located in Vasai, Mumbai.

Beaches, deserts, architectural marvels, wildlife parks, and natural beauty are part of the majesty and spirit of renewal that India offers. In “Hymn for the Weekend,” Coldplay offers the following words,

“When I was down, when I was hurt

You came to lift me up

Life is a drink and love’s a drug…”

A visit to India may just lift you up and renew your spirit through the sight of a Bengal tiger, the beauty of the historic fort, or simply a relaxing holiday at one of India’s fabulous beaches. Here are 6 spots that should be on your list for your next trip to India:

1. Mumbai

Holi is a religious holiday that occurs in the Spring and was famously celebrated with colorful powder in a Coldplay music video. Experiencing this holiday is truly a once in a lifetime experience.

Vasai Fort, Fort Bassein, and the town are accessible via the Vasai Road railway station. The fort is a major attraction due to its history with India and Portugal. It has also been the setting of many Bollywood movies and songs.

2. Bandhavgarh National Park

Located in Madhya Pradesh state, northeast of Jabalpur, this national park has a spectacular setting. To add to this, it has the highest concentration of tigers among the parks in India. The park has more than just tigers, of course. You might get lucky enough to see other exciting wildlife such as sloth bears, deer, leopards, jackals, and birds.

3. Manali

Now we’ve reached Manali, which is considered to be one of the best tourist places you can visit in the whole of India. If you are a nature lover and you love activities such as hiking or tracking, you are in the place to be. You are going to witness a natural beauty in its purest form. It features a lot of serene valleys, cascading waterfalls, and capped mountains. This is a perfect place for people who are into extreme sports.

You can start the most exciting adventure of your life here. You can go solo or bring some of your mates. On the tracking route, you can go past several small villages and towns where you can meet some of the local population and learn about their culture directly. We repeat it would be a sin for fans of extreme sports to avoid this place if they are near. This can be turned into the best trip of your lifetime.

4. Rishikesh

If you heard about Rishikesh, you probably know that this is one of the most vibrant cities in the whole of India. It has so much to offer to its visitors. Over time, the city earned several nicknames like the “Gateway to the Garhwal Himalayas” and the “Yoganagari”, which means Yoga Capital of the Country. The city is famous for its sanctity, adventure options, bountiful beauty, and a plethora of historical and entertainment sites you can visit.

Here you can see holy river Gang and Garhwal mixing. This is one of the oldest cities you can find, not in India, but in all of the Asian continent. One of the highlights of this city is river rafting. This is one of the activities that should be on the top of your visiting priority list. Also, the surroundings of the city are filled with pious ghats, sacred temples, forests, and tranquil ashrams.

5. Goa

Known as India’s party capital, Goa’s fine beaches are made for swimming, sunbathing, parasailing, and just plain relaxing. Located in western India, this state stretches along the coastline. Its amazing scenery includes 17th-century churches and spice plantations.

Visit the Anjuna Market, originally created by hippies who wanted to stay longer in Goa and needed funds. Find Indian jewelry, bags, and bedspreads from Rajasthan and more. While it is still possible to find some real bargains here, things have expanded since the hippie days of 30 years ago.

6. Ladakh

If you are tired from being in civilization where your phone rings constantly, there is a lot of stress on your workplace, and you want to escape from all of that, Ladakh should be your number one priority if you are visiting India. We cannot begin to describe how beautiful and untouched this part of India is. You should gather some of your friends and start your adventure at this destination that is one of the most exotic you can visit in the whole wide world.

Ladakh is an area located in the northern part of the country, near the border with China. The true success of this place is that it is one of the most visited areas in the whole country, but it still remains untouched. From here nothing is far. For example, Tiber is pretty close, Spiti valley is near it and the Kashmir valley is just west of its.

Oh yeah, Ladakh means the Land of High Passages. Even though this is an infertile area, it has some of the most exceptional nature you are going to visit in your life. You just need a little courage and some money and you can be here and have a blast.

If you have a separate trip or vacation account where you save and use that money for vacation only, you may never have to make up for not having that cushion of savings to rely on in an emergency. That will help ensure you have a great trip to magical India, from which you can return refreshed.