History and Development of Division 2 – 2020 Review

The full name of the game popularly known as Division 2 is Tom Clancy’s Division 2. The game was developed by a company named Massive Entertainment, and then published and delivered to the gamers by Ubisoft. It’s the second iteration of Tom Clancy’s Division from 2016. This sequel was released in March 2019, and it’s available for Windows, PS4, and Xbox One.

The first part didn’t receive much popularity, and many people think it was because of the lack of promotion and non-aggressive marketing. But, that didn’t stop the gamers to buy it and play it, and also fall in love with the game, so many of them were waiting for the second part, so they can explore the story and win higher levels.

Today, this game enjoys such big popularity, but it wasn’t like that in the past. We can say that the original part had fewer players, but enough for the developers to decide to make a sequel that will be played and loved by many gamers around the world. Most of the received critics are about the weak storyline and the bad way of playing in single-player mode. But, on the other hand, you will always feel like you are making great progress, without looking back.

Gaming experts are sure for one thing – the developers really nailed the sequel. Usually, the sequels are not that anticipated as the original version, because people are often nostalgic and think that the first version is the best. But, that’s not the case with this one.

Let’s have a brief look at Division 2 history and how the game was developed

The game is played from a third-person point of view. You can create a team with up to four members, so you can together complete the missions and win the battles. The time distance between the two installments is about seven months. The survivors of the first part need to create a Division, so they can fight against the villains in Washington D.C., during a civil war.

As a player, you can choose different snipers, guns, explosives, bombs, and every gear you need to defeat your opponent. The developers paid a lot of attention to the details, so every weapon looks pretty realistic, and you will feel like the game takes a part in reality.

Some weapons are rare and it may be pretty difficult to find and use them, but it’s not impossible since there are legal ways to gain more XP, like Division 2 boosting service you can find on www.lfcarry.com. If you somehow can’t pass some level or the mission is too difficult and complicated to you, you better pay for someone experienced to do that for you. Luckily, the developers think that’s completely legal since you are paying for that type of service.

During the game, you need to show not just specific skills for a fight, but also smart planning and creating strategies that will lead you to win the quests, getting great prizes, discovering locations, joining teams, choosing the area where you’ll fight, collect special items that you can use in the battles, or exchange them for more weapon, and so on.

Also, you can enter the Dark Zones, together with 11 more players, and as you are defeating the enemies, you are getting rare prizes. There is another one important feature of the Dark Zones, and that’s becoming rogue, and receiving more points and prizes.

Many of the players will say that the first 30 levels are easy, but as they reach level 31, the game becomes more and more complicated, and that’s the point when an everyday player realizes they need some boosting so they can proceed to play. But, there are cases when they give up on the game, and that’s the reason why Division 2 is still receiving mixed reviews.

Well established synopsis of the story and a lot of details

Opposite of the popular belief that the storyline is bad, the developers say they made it simple and easy to understand, so it can be playable for a bigger group of gamers.

The people from Massive Entertainment decided to carefully evaluate every opinion and critic they received for the first installment. So, the next thing they know, they are doing everything they can, so the next version can be improved and widely accepted. Also, they made it more difficult than the first one, increasing the average winning time. They decided that the best option to deliver the game to the people is Ubisoft, so they announced their collaboration at the Electronic Entertainment Expo in 2018. The game was finally released in March 2019, a few weeks after the beta release.

The second part of The Division is offering better weapons and battle gear, but also better team support. As we said, it’s located in Washington, so they made it look like the player is really there, copying the key parts of the city to the game skin. According to the founder of the idea, during the developing phase, real architects and military advisors were hired, so they can check the progress and see if anything needs to be corrected.

In March this year a few expansions were launched, and the very same month the developers finally released a Stadia version, which can be shared with Windows progress.

Since the first day it was released, Division 2 was the best-selling game in the United Kingdom. According to Wikipedia, almost 64,000 copies for PS4 were sold in the very first week just in Japan. Now, it’s sold in more than 10 million copies, and it’s available for almost every game console and operating system.

Through the years, it was nominated for so many prizes and awards, including Best Action and Best Online Multiplayer on Game Critics’ Awards in 2018, and for Most Anticipated Game on Gamers’ Choice Awards the same year. It was followed by 2019’s nominations for Best Audio, Best Ongoing Game, Best Design, and Best Multiplayer Game on different gaming events. In 2020, it received one nomination on British Academy Games Awards, which are also recognized as Oscars for the gaming industry.