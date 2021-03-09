Asking The Right Questions When Hiring A Tutor For Your Child

You’re looking for a tutor for your child, and you want to make sure that the person you pick is qualified and has the right skills to give your child the best education. You need to ask questions that will help make finding your child the best possible tutor.

Finding good tutors doesn't have to become a challenge. This article will go over some questions to ask that will help you on your way to finding the right tutor to further your child's education.

Qualifications

You may assume that the person you interview has some degree, but you don’t want to leave it to chance either. Ask questions about how much experience the tutor has in teaching students around your child’s age. Ask for background in the fields the tutor has experience in and make sure you check to see if their credentials match up with what they say. How long have they taught on the subject? You want to look at if they have any specific fields that they teach.

Results

What results in the past have the tutor had with other students? Ask the tutor for some samples from past students’ work. It should include test scores, improving grades, and surveys from other parents. What factors play in their results? The potential tutor’s answers should help you judge whether they have a solid method that will work.

Method

Get to know how they would handle certain situations. Ask the tutor to go into details on their method of tutoring your child. Tutors may use different methods to teach individual students, but they usually have a standard way of approaching the material.

You want to ask this question to get a grasp of their philosophy and an understanding of their tutoring approach. Ask questions about how the tutor will deal with students becoming discouraged with not making enough progress. Find out how well they communicate with their students and ask how they would deal with your child’s situation? Would they change the lesson or continue with the same lesson?

Policy

Ask what type of cancellation policy the tutor has. Does the tutor offer a 24-hour notice? You need to establish a plan of policy between you and the tutor because eventually, something will come up whether the tutor may become ill or death occurs in the instructor’s family or other problem beyond the tutor’s control.

Money

This question needs addressing for finding out your tutor’s hourly pay rate. You need to know how much you can afford to pay them and if they work on a payment plan.

Standards

Ask the tutor what standards they go by for improvement? You want to know if they make changes after their findings.

Encouragement

Encouraging a child who has difficulty in certain subjects is vital, and important to you so ask how the tutor will motivate your child. Ask what their methods are.

Schedule

This question may not be at the top of your list, but you must have someone willing to work with you on a schedule that meets all parties involved needs.

Interest

How a tutor gets your child’s attention in a subject may be another question you want to ask because when students are interested in a subject, their interest grows about the topic.

Student Ratio

Ask how many students will the tutor teach along with your child. You want to make sure your child has enough of the tutor’s time, so knowing how many students an instructor has during sessions is an important factor.

Additional Questions

You may find yourself uncomfortable with asking some personal questions, but knowing upfront about any situation will not only safeguard the health of your family but avoid difficult situations down the road.

What age category do you prefer working with?

Would you take a background check?

When you leave your home, do you use gloves and a mask?

What’s your family’s social distancing routine?

How long will you stay?

How often will you assess your students’ capabilities?

How soon can you expect to see results?

Do you have to pay if your child misses a session?

Do you need to provide any items for your child’s lesson?

Do you allow parents to sit in on the sessions? This way you can observe their style.

Do you have a criminal record, or have you been accused of a crime?

Do you make up for a lost session?

How can I get in contact with you?

Can you discuss my child’s progress with her teacher?

What trait do you have that makes you a good tutor?

Could you describe your style of tutoring?

Can you explain your success record from other clients?

What type of payments do you accept?

What are some challenges you found when working with students?

What do you find enjoyable about your job?

Do you have questions?

What happens if your child doesn’t make any progress?

What is your preferred location? Some tutors prefer the kitchen, living room, while others may prefer a designated study room.

Would you be willing to do a trial run? This way you can make sure that you and the tutor are not wasting each other time.

Ask when the tutor expects payment?

Ask as many questions that you can think of because something may come out that makes you pause in hiring the person you were considering.

Hopefully, these questions will help you find tutors like Eagleeyetutoring.com.