Hilde Osland’s Workout Is Gonna Make You Sweat

Hilde Osland is a Norwegian model who currently is calling Australia home. Back in 2009, she featured in “As the Bell Rings” before she moved on to another television project, “Norway Idol”. She listed herself as a pop singer who also loves to dance, specifically ballet and tap.

She’s also got a love for fashion and has turned that into a business. Hilde models a variety of lines on her account, styles ranging from intimates to formal wear.

These days, Hilde Osland is making self-isolation a little bit easier for her fans. She shared new pics while outside in a sporty outfit.