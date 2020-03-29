Hilde Osland Is The New Brigitte Bardot

View this post on Instagram

#ootd @fashionnova 🌺 fashionnovapartner Just a little side note as I don’t want people to get the wrong idea when they see pictures of me outside. I am aware and take this pandemic very seriously. We are lucky in Australia because we have so many large spaces we can go where there are no other people so it’s easier to practise social distancing. We are making sure at all times to keep a distance and doing the right thing to keep other more vulnerable people and ourselves safe. I’m in a small apartment all day so getting out for a short time every day is important for me mentally. Hope everyone is staying safe and well ❤️