10 Early Warning Signs and Symptoms of High Blood Sugar – 2020 Guide

Did you know that in 2018 over 34 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with diabetes? This condition occurs when your blood sugar is too high. It is quite common around the world among both men and women. If you’re worried about your blood sugar and you want to know how to prevent it, and you’re also trying to spot some symptoms and signs early on, keep on reading, and keep an eye out for the following 10 early signs!

Do you feel dizzy?

Feeling tired quite often or maybe even being dizzy is a sign of high blood sugar. Try to look out for your body, and understand every sign there is. If you’re feeling tired after eating a lot of food late at night (especially if you were eating carbs), this may indicate that you’re dealing with high blood sugar levels. People who feel sleepy quite often may also want to get tested. Watch out for any new signs, and remember that the more awake and rested you are, the better it is for your overall health!

Often and frequent urination

When you have too much sugar, your kidneys will act differently. In fact, they will start to pour out more and more liquid since they are trying to get rid of all the extra sugar that is in your system. If you find yourself visiting the bathroom more often than usual, get yourself checked up!

You’re feeling thirsty quite often

As you head out to the bathroom more often than you should, you will also feel the need to drink more water. People can feel thirsty all the time, which is why they will end up in the never-ending cycle between their 8-10 glasses of water, and the bathroom. Usually, two liters of water is more than enough for the entire day for most people. How much water are you drinking at the moment? Is it more or less than two liters, and do you work out at the gym? All of these are some questions that you should have answers to.

You’re having often headaches or you’re lightheaded

Do you have some headaches or any type of head issues/pain? Did you know that dehydration can cause headaches and that it is worth checking out beforehand, and while it is still early in the process? These migraines or headaches can only get worse in time, so heads up, literally! Do not think that caffeine or ibuprofen will sort out all of your issues and headaches in the long run.

Poor or blurred vision

If you have an excessive amount of sugar in your body it can affect some areas such as your eyes and your vision. Extra sugar can get stuck in the middle portion of your eyes. If you’re struggling with blurred vision quite often and you’re annoyed by it, have it checked out.

You are feeling nauseous or vomiting

Are you feeling any stomach pain, or do you have trouble breathing? Often people can vomit like crazy, and they can also experience discomfort in their stomachs. Some will even have fruity-smelling breath, and will feel nauseous due to certain scents or even food items.

You’re having recurrent infections

How satisfied are you with your body’s immune system? Can your body fight off infections, colds, as well as sore muscles? Usually, women who have diabetes have frequent yeast infections. This is because your urine which is filled with high blood sugar can easily get caught up in your vaginal opening.

You’re dealing with slow-healing wounds or sores

High blood sugar levels can make an impact on your circulation system. Sores should go away in a matter of days. If, on the other hand, you’re slowly healing, rather think about visiting your doctor. Your sores and wounds should heal on their own, so take care of your body, and listen to its needs.

You might be experiencing different kinds of dental issues

Glucose is constantly present in your mouth because it is found in saliva. Harmful bacteria can easily spread and create plaque, as well as bad breath. You may also experience some tooth decay, gum disease, or even cavities.

You’re feeling tingles in your hands or feet

Last, but not least, you might be feeling unusual tingles through your entire body, but mostly in your feet or arms. This is because high blood sugar can have an impact on your nerve system. Watch out for this sign, since it is an indicator of diabetes II.

How does the diagnosis look like?

If all of this sounds scary to you, just know that the actual diagnosis is not so scary, and that the process is not painful. Aside from some at-home kits that we’ve talked about earlier, you can also try out a couple of other methods, such as:

Option 1: Hemoglobin test

Option 2: A random blood sugar test

Option 3: The oral glucose tolerance test.

All three of these are easy to do, and will not take more than 24 hours to do and for you to get proper reading, and a feedback from your doctor.

All of these tests are actually quite easy to follow, do, and understand. So, are you ready to get yourself checked, and are you ready to take care of your body? Make sure that you are responsible, and always pay close attention to your body, its needs, as well as any new changes. It is always better to be safe than sorry, so think quick, and be efficient and effective!