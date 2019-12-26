Here’s What Most Doctors Think About CBD Oil

You’ve read the rave reviews about CBD online and talked to your friend down the road about how it helped him overcome anxiety and other mental health problems. But you still might not be sure about it, and the best place to start for those who aren’t sure about a potential medical treatment is a trusted physician.

You’ve probably also heard the many common misconceptions about CBD, which makes you wary of saying the word in public. It has long been associated with marijuana, even though it does not contain the psychoactive chemical THC, which is what gets you high when using marijuana. Plus, it can be sold online legally throughout the United States as long as the THC percentage is below 0.3—that’s not enough THC to get anyone even a little punchy.

So, you might be concerned about bringing it up with your doctor. Or, you might simply be wondering what the general consensus is in the medical community to help you decide if it’s worthwhile for you to try it. Here’s a little insight into what most doctors think about CBD oil.

Most Are Optimistic Based on Patient Feedback

The following scenario is highly common in a medical setting: A patient that has been complaining of chronic pain uses CBD oil drops every day for a few weeks (visit this site to learn more about the different types of CBD oil). Within a matter of days, they see marked improvement of their pain and return to their doctor to rave about the results.

It’s hard for doctors to ignore this feedback time and time again. They’ve heard that it helps their patients’ anxiety, pain, inflammation, skin problems, sleep issues, and so much more.

Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, MD agrees, telling Glam: “While I hesitate to jump into this political quagmire, we have had such incredible feedback from people getting relief from CBD oil that I feel the need to add my opinion. The bottom line is that it’s a very helpful tool, and with the oils available now, you don’t have to get high to experience pain relief.”

Doctors have also seen improvement for patients who have developed dependence on certain drugs. Patients who use CBD alongside addictive drugs like painkillers reported feeling fewer triggers to take medication unnecessarily. This kind of feedback is always highly revered in the medical community, as fighting drug dependence is a continuing problem.

Some Use CBD Often as a Treatment Tool

The number of doctors who use CBD as a firsthand treatment tool are few and far between, although the number is growing. Those who regularly recommend it to their patients can’t share enough high praise for the tool as a treatment for everything from pain to anxiety.

Chiropractors may use CBD to reduce tightness, dermatologists recommend it for eczema, nutritionists recommend it for appetite improvement, sleep experts recommend it for insomnia, and psychologists recommend it for treatment of anxiety. Many doctors who have seen the effects of CBD oil on their patients firsthand can’t stop using it as a treatment tool.

Most Don’t Believe It’s a Cure-All

You’ll find CBD lovers who claim that it cured all of their ailments. They threw out their prescription medications and now they only use CBD. Most doctors won’t endorse this mentality.

They operate under the belief that modern medicine is made to treat very specific illnesses, and it’s most effective when treated with the right stuff. Someone suffering from anxiety might be able to use it only to treat their mental health, but someone with a heart condition can’t rely on CBD to replace heart medications.

Some Are Unfamiliar with CBD

At this point, most doctors have heard of CBD. There are still a few out there who haven’t done their research and don’t know what it is or what it does, but the media has done a good job spreading the word. However, many doctors do not fully understand CBD and all it can do for an individual.

This is mostly because of the lack of clinical research on CBD products. It’s still considered a Schedule 1 drug in the United States, which means that clinical research is very limited for states where cannabis products aren’t fully legal. We have plenty of evidence on rodents and animals, but very few studies on human beings.

It’s very likely that you’ll encounter a doctor that doesn’t fully understand CBD and its uses. In this case, ask your doctor to do some research on the topic or find a doctor that regularly works with CBD so that you can get an accurate answer to your questions.

Some Worry About Lack of Regulation and Research

A lot of doctors are concerned that there’s little research to prove the good or bad of CBD, as expressed previously. They also worry that it’s to be taken internally but there’s no FDA regulation to ensure that the packaging matches the product.

It’s best to seek the advice of a doctor who is studying current breakthroughs in CBD research. Many doctors also understand the CBD industry enough to identify which products are good and potent and which are shady and not worth your money. They can help you make the right purchase so that you don’t end up with a fake product.

Most Are Open-Minded and Willing to Try

Even if your doctor is unfamiliar with CBD, they worry about the lack of research, or they’ve never prescribed CBD treatments before, most are willing to at least give it a try. If you’re interested in purchasing CBD products, your general practitioner will likely support you in your endeavor as long as you can foot the out-of-pocket expense.

They might do some research on the product to help you get the right dosage and work through the kinks of trying CBD oil for the first time. Or, they might refer you to a doctor that’s more familiar with CBD products. Either way, you’ll likely find that most doctors aren’t ready to shut CBD out altogether just because it’s not fully endorsed by government agencies.

Most Wish Patients Would Talk to Them First

No matter what your doctor feels about CBD, he/she definitely wants you to consult them before you use it. CBD is considered generally safe, but there are side effects if you don’t take the proper dosage. You can’t overdose per se, but you will be very uncomfortable if you take too much. Additionally, you might feel nothing at all if you take too little.

Most importantly, CBD can interact with some medications. The medications it can affect are uncommon, but if you’re taking any prescription medication, you don’t want to risk a nasty reaction. Talking to your doctor about CBD will help raise awareness and approval for the products.