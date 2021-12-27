Hemp Seeds: Are They Good or Bad? 

Is raw hemp healthy? Many of us may have this question in mind. Hemp, or also called industrial hemp, is a controversial plant as some people believe that it is not good for health. This plant contains Cannabis Sativa which is known for its fiber. There are strains of hemp which are not responsible for any mental effects.

In fact hemp seeds are packed with nutrients which are good for health. These seeds are kind of nuts which are safe to be eaten raw, or can be used to make oil, cheese or protein powder. For decades, hemp seeds have been employed to prepare oral and topical applications to cure many health issues. Because of the nutty nature of hemp seeds, they can be used as a source of protein, and fatty acids.

You can prepare delicious homemade hemp milk with hemp seed, sprinkle it on your cereal or add them in your smoothies. You can also add these seeds while cooking if you want to make your food more nutritional. Visit this page for more guidance.

Hemp seeds are packed with protein which is difficult to find in any other plants. These seeds also contain 9 types of amino acids which are again hard to find in any other plants.

Best possible ways to eat hemp seeds:

Either eat it raw, cooked or roasted

Eat hemp hearts

Cold pressed to consume hemp seeds oil.

Consume hemp in milk and cheese form.

So, are you excited to know the potential health benefits of hemp seeds? Read further.

Filled with essential nutrients

Hemp contains many essential nutrients like dietary fiber, fatty acids, magnesium, antioxidants, vitamin E, iron and potassium. All these nutrients are necessary for our body to grow and help in digestion, brain functioning, and inflammation. Hemp seeds also contain omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids which are good for heart health, cognitive development, joint and bone health.

Takes care of our skin

If you have dry and dull skin or in case of irritation, eczema, ache or redness, hemp seeds can help you out because of the fatty acids present in it. Either you can consume hemp seeds directly or can apply pure hemp seeds oil on the skin to get relief. Because of its fatty acids, inflammatory properties and vitamins, these seeds are popularly used in skin, beauty and hair products.

Abundant in plant-based protein

The protein present in hemp seeds is considered a complete protein as it contains all the 9 essential amino acids. There are few plants which consist of all the proteins and hemp seeds and soyabean is an exception. 3 tablespoons of raw hemp seeds is filled with 10 grams of protein. Such a rich protein has made hemp seeds a superfood.

Improve the stomach condition

As hemp seeds are rich in fiber, they help in digestion and bring a feeling of fullness. 100 gms of raw hemp seeds comprises 4 gms of fiber, thus it is a perfect option for your breakfast by adding it in muesli or sandwich. A fiber diet keeps the gut flora healthy and also improves the immune system.

Minimizes body inflammation

The fatty acid present in hemp seeds is believed to reduce body inflammation. These seeds also comprise of GLA (gamma-linoleic fatty acid) in abundance which help in keeping your nervous system healthy and controls high blood pressure, autoimmune disease and arthritis.

Lose weight with hemp seeds

These seeds are a good source of fiber and protein. Both these ingredients are capable of keeping you full for a long time. This implies you won’t be tempted for snacks if you add hemp seeds in your breakfast.

Improves heart condition

Heart disease has become a common problem for many of us which may lead to death. The problem behind heart issues is the lifestyle and food we eat. There are people who have improved their heart condition through nutritious food. So which food do they eat? Yes you nailed it! Hemp seeds. These seeds contain Gamma-Linolenic Acid and amino acid Arginine which work as anti-inflammatory and lower down blood pressure which reduces the chance of heart attack.

Possible risk associated with hemp seeds

These hemp seeds contain fatty acids in abundance; hence you should eat them in moderation to meet your daily requirements of fat. Excess consumption of these seeds may lead to nausea or diarrhea. Below are some other factors which you should consider before adding hemp seeds in your daily routine.

Medication interference

If you are taking certain medications, then consult your doctor before taking hemp seeds, as these seeds interfere with some of the medicines. As per studies, hemp seeds minimize blood clotting, hence if you are taking blood-thinner medication, you should not eat hemp seeds.

Pregnancy Concerns

Because of lack of evidence whether hemp seeds are safe to take in pregnancy or not, it is not recommended for pregnant women or breastfeeding mothers.

Cannabis Dependence

Hemp seeds contain some traces of THC, this is the active compound found in marijuana. People with previous dependence on cannabis should avoid hemp seeds.

Digestive Problems

Hemp seeds are good for digestion, but ensure that you drink a lot of water after taking hemp seeds. Otherwise it may lead to bloating or nausea.

Amounts and Dosage

Hemp seeds are high-calorie food. Single 3-tablespoon of hemp seeds contains 166 calories. While taking hemp seeds you should keep a check on your daily requirement of calories to maintain your weight. Eating 1-2 servings of hemp seeds can meet your need for nutrition without hampering your well-rounded diet.

Wrapping Up

Hemp seeds are packed with all the desired protein, fiber and nutrition. These are packed with essential nutrients and they are the best superfood which you can include in your diet. Out of all the 3 million edible plants, none of the plant can compete with hemp seeds plants when it comes to nutrition. Isn’t it mind-blowing? But yes as discussed above hemp seeds can interfere with certain medications, so consult your doctor before taking it. So eat it for a healthy life.