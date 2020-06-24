Hemp Oil vs. CBD Oil: What’s the Difference – 2020 Review

With the rise of cannabidiol products, a contested debate rages on between hemp and CBD. Due to the 2018 Farm Bill, the USA has legalized producing industrial hemp. The measure has led to the rise of hemp-derived cannabidiol products across the United States. In turn, millions of Americans now look to CBD products for possible remedies and alternative health supplements.

The hemp seed oil has been a commodity for decades, but cannabidiol oil and hemp oil have only recently seen public acceptance. Consumers are just starting to use these products, so they are understandably confused about the two. They find it difficult to discern between CBD oil and hemp oil, wondering which substance is better.

Is Hemp the Same as CBD?

Cannabidiol is an extract from industrial hemp and marijuana plants, both categorized as cannabis plants. These two are the familiar sources of this substance, but hemp seeds may also be used. However, hemp seeds have scant amounts of cannabidiol, so marijuana and industrial hemp are preferred.

Cannabidiol is a cannabinoid, a substance naturally occurring in cannabis plants. Numerous studies have found that such substances also exist in the human body. They found anandamide inside and discovered it’s also a cannabinoid. It has been dubbed the “bliss molecule” and has spurred further research and commercial use of CBD.

Unfortunately, the real enemies in hemp oil vs. CBD oil are fraudulent manufacturers. They intentionally conflate the words hemp oil and CBD, so consumers will pay premiums for hemp seed products. After all, most people don’t know about the lack of cannabidiol in hemp seed. The public is new to this trending “green rush,” so most know little about those products.

This is why customers must remain vigilant and cautious when purchasing their cannabidiol products. They must check the label for the exact content and the product’s source. They must verify that they are buying products that are derived from hemp, not hemp seeds. Also, consumers must check for ingredients that may harm their health.

More importantly, buyers must only purchase cannabidiol products that contain lower than 0.3% THC, if any. Following federal law, these wellness products may only have trace amounts of THC. It is the cause of marijuana’s infamous psychoactive effects, so many states still ban products made with the plant. However, it’s included in minuscule amounts to boost product quality with the entourage effect.

Lastly, checking the retailer’s Certificate of Analysis is a must to make sure they are operating legally. It’s proof that the company operates legally, and it details their substances their products contain. Match its information with the ones on the label to verify product info. Establishments that fail to provide this document to customers must be avoided.

CBD vs. Hemp Oil

Hemp seed oil is also conflated as hemp oil, but between hemp oil vs. CBD oil, the latter wins with its high cannabidiol content. It’s also made from various parts of hemp that are refined before distribution for high CBD concentrations.

However, hemp seed oil still has some health benefits because of its proteins, omega fatty acids, vitamin E, and even anti-inflammatory qualities. It’s mostly used as topicals and food supplements.

It’s also made solely from hemp seeds that are cold-pressed, processed, and refined before distribution. On the other hand, this oil is derived from more parts of cannabis plants. It is made from the leaves, flowers, stems, and stalks of mature hemp plants.

Additionally, it’s usually mixed with carrier oils like olive oil to boost its health effects. When it comes to hemp extract vs. CBD oil, the latter wins in versatility.

Is CBD Better Than Hemp Oil?

If you have negative reactions to cannabidiol or tetrahydrocannabinol, then hemp seed oil is preferable. Otherwise, cannabidiol products provide more benefits than those made from hemp seeds. These are the phytocannabinoid-rich choices that come in two types: full-spectrum and broad-spectrum.

Full-spectrum and broad-spectrum hemp both come from Cannabis sativa. Between full-spectrum hemp oil vs. CBD from other sources, it has THC and more cannabinoids.

Full-spectrum products contain all the cannabinoids found in cannabis plants, including less than 0.3% THC. The interaction between all the cannabis substances enhances the products’ effects.

On the other hand, broad-spectrum has some cannabinoids but no THC. Broad-spectrum manufacturers select the cannabinoids for their products, but always make sure no THC is present. This produces the utmost effects that can have without THC. It still produces the entourage effect of full-spectrum alternatives, but it’s still the clear winner in hemp oil vs. CBD oil.

While both might help overall health, consumers must ask for medical advice before CBD consumption. They must ask their physicians for safe use and choices. As mentioned earlier, only procure products from legal sources. Doing so prevents potential side effects and ensures consumer safety.

Where to Buy CBD Oil

Nowadays, there are numerous stores strewn across the streets of America. Federal law has allowed the sale of hemp products, so there are so many brick-and-mortar markets in many states. Some states don’t require a medical prescription when buying cannabidiol-infused products, facilitating its sale and consumption.

On the other hand, there are now various online options for cannabidiol. States have their own online retailers, and some may even ship to other states. As a result, these products reach most parts of America nowadays. Now, Americans truly have a myriad of options available for their hemp and cannabidiol fix.

More importantly, consumers must check for quality when choosing between hemp oil vs. CBD oil. The retailers’ Certificate of Analysis must be checked for detailed product info. People must only buy cannabidiol products sourced from the US, as imported sources may not comply with American standards. Also, these products must not contain herbicides, pesticides, and other harmful chemicals.

Lastly, consumers must always follow state and federal laws regarding cannabidiol oil products. Certain states may have more stringent regulations, and residents in those areas must comply.

