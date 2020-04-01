Helen Mirren Reveals No-Makeup Selfie For A Good Cause

Dame Helen Mirren confidently posted a picture of herself first thing in the morning, still in bed, all-natural. And she did it for a good cause.

“In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care support,” she asked her fans including a link to The Intensive Care Society. The charity supports medical professionals on the frontline, as well as the families of patients that have died.

Fans were amazed not only that the 74-year old looks amazing, but that she did it to help others. “This is a wonderful gesture that you’re doing during this COVID-19 pandemic”, “Still got it, as always” were just some of the comments.