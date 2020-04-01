Helen Mirren Reveals No-Makeup Selfie For A Good Cause

Mary McFarren
Image source: Instagram

Dame Helen Mirren confidently posted a picture of herself first thing in the morning, still in bed, all-natural. And she did it for a good cause.

“In return for this pic of me literally first thing in the morning, please donate to the intensive care support,” she asked her fans including a link to The Intensive Care Society. The charity supports medical professionals on the frontline, as well as the families of patients that have died.

Image source: Good Housekeeping

Fans were amazed not only that the 74-year old looks amazing, but that she did it to help others. “This is a wonderful gesture that you’re doing during this COVID-19 pandemic”, “Still got it, as always” were just some of the comments.

Image source: Pinterest

 

