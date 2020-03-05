Heidi Montag Is Playboy Bunny Again

More than 10 years after stripping down for Playboy, Heidi Montag is back to her beginnings. Montag (33) is promoting Playboy’s brand Missguided’s new Playboy collection. She posed in a Playboy T-shirt only.

“Could not be more excited to be part of the new Playboy x Missguided collection”, she captioned the pic.

Her husband Spencer Pratt was very approving of her new work although many comments were judgmental towards Heidi for preaching Christianity while promoting Playboy. The new collection includes hoodies, sweatpants, bikinis and dresses.