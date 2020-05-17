Heidi Klum Goes Topless For New Instagram Slider

Heidi Klum (46) ditched her bikini top as she went topless in the garden with her husband Tom Kaulitz (30). The former supermodel, 46, shared a series of intimate photos of her and her hubby as the pair enjoyed the sun in their garden. Heidi and Tom weren’t shy about their romance for her Instagram snaps.

Heidi posed for the camera as she covered her modesty in the snaps. Going make-up free and her blonde locks up in a bun, the mom of four looked stunning as she soaked up the California sun. In a message to her 7.4 million Instagram followers, she said: “IT’S THE WEEKEND,” alongside a heart emoji.

The pair who tied the knot last year have been self-isolating together for the past months. Heidi recently opened up about their lack of intimacy when the couple was forced to stay at opposite ends of their house as they waited for their coronavirus results in March. The supermodel originally thought she was struck down with food poisoning when she fell ill. Fortunately, both of them tested negative for CoViD-19.