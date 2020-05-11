Heather Locklear Celebrates Daughter’s Graduation, Staying Sober!

Heather Locklear celebrated her daughter’s, Ava Sambora, graduation this past Saturday, May 9th, from a private Loyola Marymount University. Due to the pandemic lockdown, the party was an at-home, low-key event.

Locklear who shares a 22-year old Ava with an ex, Richie Sambora, also posted a photo of a tiered cake and a cutout of the recent grad.

The 58-year old actress recently celebrated an important milestone of being one year sober. “Melrose Place” star had problems with alcohol for years, causing her many troubles including arrests for misdemeanor counts of battery, psychiatric hold, and a sentence of 30 days in a mental health facility.

A close friend of Locklear said that the actress is doing and feeling great, keeping herself busy with gardening, and cooking for her elderly parents who live nearby.