10 Health Conditions That CBD Can Help Treat

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a very trendy health supplement right now, as it is able to help with a large variety of different health conditions. You can get it in a variety of different kinds of products, from CBD oil, D8 edibles at thehempdoctor.com, topicals, and more. It does this by interacting with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) in our nervous system, and it regulates various neurotransmitters that regulate important bodily functions like sleep, appetite, pain, and more. Here are 10 specific health conditions that CBD may be able to help treat.

1. Insomnia

Insomnia is a fairly common sleep disorder, where you regularly have problems falling asleep and staying asleep through the night. This can lead to a variety of health issues, such as weight gain and an increased risk for heart disease and diabetes. CBD has been found to help assist people with insomnia as a sleep aid, by working through your ECS and how it regulates your circadian rhythm. As a result, it helps make you feel more tired around your bedtime, and stay asleep to get more rest.

2. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

People who have stress and anxiety, including the more severe version of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) often deal with an imbalance of brain chemicals that regulate our mood. This is why they are often prescribed SSRIs, (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors). They help restore the balance of these chemicals, and help reduce the worst of your stress and anxiety spikes. CBD has been shown to also help improve the production of serotonin to make you feel more calm, and less anxious.

3. Epilepsy

Epilepsy is another chronic condition, where people deal with chronic seizures. There is no cure, just various treatments to help manage the condition. The hope is to reduce the frequency or severity of seizures that the person experiences. There are different types of epilepsy, and as a result not all epilepsy treatments will work for everyone. The only CBD-based prescription medication that has been approved by the FDA is Epidiolex, which has been shown to help treat rare and severe cases of epilepsy.

4. Cancer Symptoms

There are a variety of symptoms that come with cancer and radiation treatments that are used to kill off the cancer. Pain, nausea, and vomiting are the three issues that CBD can help with the most, which is one of the main reasons why medical cannabis has been used for cancer patients for decades. There are also some exciting signs that CBD may help kill cancer cells. Animal trials are still in motion, and further human-based trials are still needed to fully understand how CBD can affect cancer.

5. Acne

Acne is a skin condition that is characterized by inflamed or infected skin. There are different underlying causes, from genetics and hormones to bacteria and inflammation. CBD is able to reduce inflammation, which can help prevent a breakout if that is the main underlying cause for your acne. It can also help treat a breakout when it happens by reducing inflammation. It is also a natural antibacterial and antiseptic supplement, so it can keep your skin clean and healthy. This is why you can now find a growing assortment of skin and acne products that use CBD as an active ingredient.

6. Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s is a progressive disease where the nervous system slowly deteriorates. The person develops an uncontrollable tremor, and slowly loses mobility, balance, and eventually passes away. While CBD can’t cure Parkinson’s or treat the degenerative conditions, it has been found through clinical trials to help improve the patient’s overall quality of life and sleep.

7. Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis is a degenerative disease, where people experience declining vision, mobility, balance, and muscle spasticity. Unlike Parkinson’s, it is not necessarily fatal. It can be mild over most of the person’s life, but it can turn into a serious disability. CBD has been used in trials with a combination of THC and CBD to improve the person’s levels of pain, mobility, and reduce the muscle spasms. While more trials are needed to confirm the initial findings, it can be used to improve an MS patient’s quality of life.

8. Addiction

People who are recovering from an addiction to various substances can use CBD to help overcome the addiction. There are two ways it can help. First, it can help deal with the withdrawal symptoms, which can be quite severe depending on the substance of the addiction, how long the addiction had been going on, and the amount of the substance that was taken regularly. Second, it may help reduce the dependence on the substance to help you ward off cravings, according to some studies.

9. Arthritis

Arthritis is a chronic pain condition that is characterized by joint discomfort and inflammation, which leads to reduced movement. It can also be quite painful, whether you are moving but even at rest. One study using a group of 58 people with rheumatoid arthritis was given a mix of CBD and THC, and found that it significantly improved the level of pain, sleep quality, and overall quality of life. Arthritis is similar to cancer, in that it has been one of the most common conditions to receive medical cannabis prescriptions for a relatively long length of time, because of its effectiveness.

10. Diabetes

Diabetes is a common health condition where the person’s body loses the ability to process and absorb glucose, which can lead to serious health complications if it is not controlled. A cause and symptom of diabetes includes inflammation of important organs. While there are different kinds of diabetes, the one that can be developed later in life can potentially be prevented and treated with CBD. One trial found that it was able to reduce the development of diabetes in 56% of mice in a lab test study. More studies are needed, particularly with human trial subjects, but the early results have been promising.

These are by no means the only health conditions that CBD may be able to help treat. Keep in mind that it is not a miracle drug, and in most instances it should be used as a supplement only. That means it may help with some small, but not insignificant impacts on your condition, and help improve your quality of life. Make sure you consult with a doctor to know if it will be able to help you.