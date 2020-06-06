5 Mental Health Benefits Of Indoor Rock Climbing – 2020 Guide

If you are thinking about indoor rock climbing and you just can’t decide if it’s right for you, you should know that it is a perfect way to exercise your body but also do something good for your mind. Rock climbing is challenging and you will start feeling all the muscles you may have even forgot you have. It will activate your every muscle and give you a chance to clear your head. The most interesting thing about it is that you will be moving slowly, but the amount of sweating and the intensity will surprise you. Depending on the surface you are climbing at, the intensity may be a little lighter, but it will still be highly challenging. Let’s dive into the mental health benefits of indoor rock climbing!

1. It will improve your overall wellbeing

Rock climbing, whether is outdoors or indoors has one thing in common – it is a sport where you will spend time with other climbers. This means that you will get a chance to socialize with people and talk about various subject. Of course, not during climbing, because you will need to fully focus on what you are doing, but there will be plenty of chances to talk about the things that are bothering you.

Having friends has numerous health benefits because people are social beings. It is good to feel connected and involved with other people. Besides, you will feel much better knowing that you are doing something good for your health. Leaving all the frustrations, stress, and tension during the climbing means that you will be able to come back to your everyday obligations easily. You will feel much more relaxed, that’s for sure.

2. You will feel inspired

People are not made to sit 10 hours a day. We are made to move and explore. It is the primal instinct that got forgotten because of our lifestyle that often involves working on the computer during most of our days. Indoor rock climbing will spike your ambition and help you to see things from another perspective because you will be using all your strength and resourcefulness to find the best way not to fall.

As soon as your blood starts running, you will feel invincible and capable of overcoming anything. That may push you further to explore new ways of progressing in life and perhaps think of more ways of decreasing your overall stress and tension. Climbing will give you a chance to think about your life and understand your behavioral patterns better, which will surely result in various improvements.

3. It will help you enjoy the moment

Considering that climbing is very challenging, you will be completely present at the moment most of the time. It is good sometimes to free yourself from everything else and think only about what you are doing. It will completely push you out of your comfort zone which will help you realize just how capable you are.

People usually think about the past and the future, which leaves very little time to simply enjoy what is happening right now. Indoor rock climbing is perfect for challenging all your senses and simply enjoying the activity you are doing at the moment.

4. It is a perfect activity for stress reduction

There is no doubt that we live in stressful times. The obligations just keep piling up and sometimes it is just too difficult to deal with everything successfully. It is very important to have some activity that will take your mind off everything else and indoor rock climbing is the ideal activity for that. Being physically active will help you release all the tension and face your fears.

It is a fact that climbing can be very challenging, but all the skills will help you to live a better personal life simply because you will develop resilience. It will empower you and give you the energy you need to deal with all the situations that bother you. Emotions are a great part of our lives, so it is necessary to learn how to deal with them properly. This is what a challenging activity such as climbing can do.

5. You will practice patience

There is no way that you will be able to achieve all the goals that you have set for yourself as soon as you start practicing climbing. Even though this may be pretty challenging for you to understand, realizing it will actually help you to learn how to be patient. It is a known fact that people nowadays have very little patience for everything because we are simply used to getting everything as soon as we want it, but that is not always possible.

You will realize after a while that you are simply readier to wait for your moment and deal with the failures in a more calm manner. It will definitely teach you some pretty valuable skills necessary for a productive and content life. It is a lesson that will be priceless for you especially if you keep rushing things and getting upset because things are not going your way.

Considering that there are so many numerous benefits, there is truly no reason why you shouldn’t engage in such an interesting sport. Keep in mind that you will need to get the proper equipment. The most important thing is to get the right helmet that will keep your head safe. If you are not sure about the type you should choose, check out theclimbinggear.com. You will find there everything you need to know.

Prepare yourself for the challenge and simply enjoy the time doing what you love. You may feel scared at first, but that is the beauty of this sport – it will push you to face your limits and simply see what you can do. What you are waiting for? Take your equipment and start climbing! We are sure that you will love it as much as we do.