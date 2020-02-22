HBO MAX SPECIAL: Friends reunion 2020

Cast of the beloved series Friends, which aired first in 1994, will reunite for a one-off special on HBO Max, a new streaming service. The show aired from 1994 to 2004. It will lauch in May of this year, a date is yet to be confirmed. All actors of the original cast will appear in the special, which will be unscripted, according to Variety.

After Jenifer Aniston posted a picture of the cast hanging out together in October of last year, rumors of a reunion started to spread. The rumors are true now, as each actor is expected to receive $2.5m (£1.9m) for taking part in the special, which will be available when HBO Max launches. Fans all over the world are excited for the reunion, as are we.