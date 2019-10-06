Having Shin Splints? Find the Best Running Shoes

Did you ever suffer from a dull pain in your lower legs, even when you gently press your leg? Is it now impossible for you to run because of the pain? Well, there is a big chance that you are suffering from shin splints. And, if this is the situation, you will need to stop running and training right away in your regular sports shoes to minimize the risk of further injuring yourself. In this article, you will be able to learn what are shin splints, as well as how to choose the best shoes for running if you find yourself in this situation. Let’s take a closer look

What is Shin Splints?

Among runners, shin splints are a common complaint. Basically, it is pain along the front edge and on the inside of the shin. You can suffer from splints in two regions, anterior and posterior shin splints. It can lead to an aching, dull pain in the front part of your lower legs. The most common cause of this condition is overtraining the muscles that are attached to the shin. Overtraining can also result from poor foot and leg biomechanics and improper training.

A How-to Guide for Choosing the Best Running Shoes for Shin Splints

There are specific things that you should always consider before purchasing running shoes for shin splints. The factors you should consider include:

1. Shoe Size

One of the most important factors you should consider is the size. After all, who wants to run in shoes that are too large? Also, shoes that are undersized might cause more pain than the pain that you are experiencing from shin splints. Hence, you should take your time to know what shoe size exactly fits you. You should be careful about this factor since it can make things even worse for you.

2. Comfortability

Your ultimate goal should be comfortability – since all you will want to have while running is a comfort. The comfortability of the shoes depends on several other factors. One is, of course, the size. When shoes are oversized, they will make the exercise stressful and will worsen your condition. Also, shoe comfortability will depend on the cushioning inside. If you are a long-distance runner, you will want shoes that are well-cushioned.

3. Sole Quality

We rely on the sole to keep our feet in the right position and posture. This will allow you to avoid feet injuries. For example, if you have flat feet, you should think about buying shoes with a perfect sole for flat feet.

4. Shoe Material

You will want to buy shoes that will last for a longer period of time. No one wants to keep buying running shoes every month, or so. If you want to get durable shoes, then you should carefully think about the material.

5. Arch Support

Arch support is quite important for all shoes. It optimizes the comfort of the shoes, and if you are high arched, ensure that you buy a pair that have the proper arch support and vice versa. If you want to see a list of the best running shoes for shin splints, we recommend you to click here.

Conclusion

By following the tips from this article, you will be able to purchase running shoes that will not make your shin splints worse, but instead, support your feet and allow you to exercise properly. Hence, now that you have learned how to choose running shoes for shin splints, do not waste any more time and start browsing online and brick-and-mortar shops for the best running shoes out there.