Harvey Weinstein Apologizes To All The Men

Harvey Weinstein got a 23-year sentence, which is basically life sentence since he is 68 years old, and is going to spend his remaining days in notorious Rikers Island prison.

In court, on Wednesday he made a statement saying: “We may have different truths, but I have remorse… For all of you and for all the men and women going through this crisis right now in this country. I’m totally confused. I think men are confused about these issues. I can’t stop looking at Jessica and Mimi and hoping something maybe from our old relationship could emerge.”

Weinstein also admitted that he was unfaithful to both his wives and that they have nothing to do with his affairs. Disgraced mogul begged for mercy before his sentencing telling the court that he had been through “hell on Earth” and that he was “really trying to be a better person.”

Donna Rotunno, Weinstein’s attorney said that the sentence is “too harsh” and suggested that he will now die in prison. Rotunno said that Judge “caved” adding: “Judge Burke was already prepared to say and do what he did today. Mr. Weinstein never had a fair shake”. Judge James Burke gave Weinstein 20 years for forcibly performing a sex act on Ms. Haleyi in 2006and three for third-degree rape against Ms. Mann in 2013.

Jessica Mann also made a statement saying: “I had to endure his penis raping me on his time. I wish I had been able to fight him while he raped me.”She said she was a victim of “rape paralysis”.

Weinstein showed no remorse for what he did, and closed his statement saying: “If I had to do a lot of things over, I would care less about movies and more about my children and my family.”