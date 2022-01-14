5 Hardest World of Warcraft Dungeons for Beginner Players

World of Warcraft was released over 15 years and was quick to take over the market due to its immense popularity. The game has kept its developers and fans at their feet, as the developers keep on adding new extensions to the virtual dimension of World of Warcraft. There have been eight expansions released over the past decade and a half, with

Shadowlands, released in November 2020, is the latest addition to the gaming franchise. The game world is a perfect blend of reality and mystery, with the locations filled with a variety of quests and areas to conquer.

The game map has different locations like the mountains and the beaches, but the dungeons are the most interesting places to be in the gaming world. To understand the game and its map better, many online websites and guides are available on the internet to help the new players. You can visit one such website by clicking here at buy-boost.com/wow/sepulcher-of-the-first-ones-sotfo-boost.

Dungeons are mysterious places in the game, which usually have the best in-game amenities for the players, like a loot box, or a rare Mount. Dungeons are also the homes of some of the most powerful villains, and thus, players need to be careful. Given below is a list of the 5 hardest dungeons present in the entire franchise of World of Warcraft, which the new players and beginners need to watch out for:

1. The Arcatraz

Undoubtedly, Arcatraz is one of the hardest dungeons in the entire gaming franchise. This particular dungeon can be found in the first expansion of the original multiplayer online roleplaying game, The Burning Crusade. Originally released in 2007, The Burning Crusade’s Arcatraz still remains one of the toughest regions to penetrate into.

This is because the dungeon is located in a quite inaccessible area, the Tempest Keep. The Keep is a former Naaru fortress of Netherstorm, which is present in the Outland region of the game.

Kael’thas Sunstrider is the Lord of the fortress and rules it with his brethren of blood elves. The crystalline castle itself is very hard to get into, due to an enormous number of blood elves guarding it in every possible direction, making the dungeons almost impossible to penetrate.

The same is the home for many powerful villains and ferocious beasts, which the players can occupy by killing and defeating the villains. Even professional players try to avoid this region due to its time-consuming nature and cumbersome process. Beginners looking for a fun experience and understanding the game better should definitely give it a try.

2. Zul’Gurub

The third expansion of World of Warcraft, Cataclysm, saw the introduction of another high-level dungeon, the Zul’Gurub. Located in the Northern Stranglethorn Vale region of the Eastern Kingdom in the WoW series.

The dungeon of Zul’Gurub has nine bosses, which are equally very strong and hard to fight off. The last boss is the Jin;do, and is one of the most ferocious villains in the game series. This dungeon has a raid, which helps the players boost their gaming skills.

At least 85 levels are required by the players and users to access this dungeon. Two rare drop items, the Swift Zulion Raptor and the Swift Zulion Panther are available in these dungeons, hidden away, waiting to be unveiled by the players.

3. Onyxia’s Lair

One of the very few dungeons which were available for players’ intervention in the original version of the game, Onyxia’s Lair still remains as one of the most confusing dungeons in the history of World of Warcraft.

The Lair is present in the first installment of the gaming franchise and is the home of Onyxia and her guards. Her guards are actually members of her kin, the black dragonflights. She is the daughter of the notorious mighty dragon, Deathwing.

Onyxia’s Lair is a level 80 dungeon and allows only 10 players to enter at a time. The floor of the dungeon is quite fragile, as it can snap at any given minute. It is strong enough to hold the weight of Onyxia and her eggs, and any intrusion in her dungeon cave reveals the lava underneath. Players are advised to be extra careful while tackling with Onyxia and not to tempt her, as she can shatter the floor, which would not be beneficial to the users and players.

4. Blackrock Spire

Blackrock Spire is a dungeon present in the upper portions of the Blackrock Mountains, which was introduced to the gaming world with the third expansion, Cataclysm. The dungeon requires the players to have at least 100 levels of experience and is the home of one of the rarest loot drops.

This dungeon is notorious for its anti-social nature, because if you are once lost, then there is no returning to the real world. The dungeon bosses are known to kill players with ease, and if you are lucky and escape the bosses, then this dungeon could help you get lost. These dungeons could lead you to any other dungeons in the expansions and are one of the most dangerous locations in the game series.

5. The SteamVaults

The water pumping station located in the Coilfang Reservoir of the Zangarmarsh area, the SteamVaults are the home to the serpent king, the Naga. The dungeon is made up of and lined with huge pipes, and crystal ceiling capacitors, and appears to be partially submerged at its entrance. The Vaults require a normal level of 65 from the players to access it.

Conclusion

World of Warcraft has been a fan favorite ever since its release because of its stunning visuals and ever-changing gameplay. The developers have tried hard to keep the game exciting and afresh and have created a legacy of the game and its gaming world by the regular addition of different expansions to it.

Dungeons have always been filled with mystery and thrill, and have always managed to keep the users and players gripped to the end. The above-mentioned dungeons are only a few of the many present in the game franchise, and are filled with thrill and action.