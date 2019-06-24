Handmade Metal Stegosaurus Statue?

Surely, Stegosaurus is one of the best-known dinosaurs. Volkswagen Beetle is one of the most popular vehicles ever made. What is the connection between these two? Well, the result of combining these two is a metal statue made of Volkswagen beetle chassis and some scrap metal, that looks like a Stegosaurus. Definitely, this is one of the best dinosaur arts that we ever saw.

This metal made sculpture can be seen on the Beautiful Days Festival, in the city of Devon, the United Kingdom. This picture was taken by Mark Massey, a photographer. The sculpture was built by people from Mutoid Waste Company, people responsible for a plethora of similar sculptures, like fire-breathing robo-dog, called LRRY-1.