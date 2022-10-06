Handling Emergencies While Traveling Around the United States

Emergencies of all kinds can happen at any time, even when you’re on vacation. They can happen when you’re on vacation abroad or in your home country, although they can be harder to deal with when you’re far away from home. No matter how much you plan, an emergency can always come up, but there are things you can do to manage these emergencies. Here are four examples of emergencies that can come up when you’re traveling to and around the United States and the best way(s) to handle these situations.

Being a Victim of a Crime

When traveling to and around the U.S., it’s possible to be the victim of theft or another crime. Overall, the U.S. is a very safe travel destination, but some places do pose a greater risk than others. Some cities with the highest crime rates include Detroit (Michigan), Memphis (Tennessee), Birmingham (Alabama), Baltimore (Maryland), and St. Louis (Missouri). Keep in mind that when looking at the most dangerous cities in the U.S., it doesn’t mean that the entire city is dangerous— there are safe places to visit in each of these cities.

However, if you are involved in a crime (no matter which U.S. city you visit), the first thing you should do is report the crime to the local police department. You should also ask for a copy of the police report. If any credit cards were stolen, you should make sure to cancel them as soon as possible and report them as stolen to your bank/card company.

Medical Emergencies

If you need immediate medical attention, you can dial 911 anywhere in the U.S. Residents of the U.S. are already aware of this, and they also know that health insurance is a necessity. If you’re not a U.S. resident and you’re visiting the U.S. it is advised that you obtain health insurance while you’re visiting. It’s not required by law, but healthcare in the U.S. can be very expensive without insurance.

Some of the most common medical emergencies include:

Stroke

Heart attack

Epileptic seizure

Breathing difficulties

If you know you have certain medical conditions, then you should be prepared to handle them no matter where you travel. Also, even though the COVID-19 pandemic has died down, it’s still a good idea to be cautious while you’re traveling.

Natural Disasters

The United States is a huge country, so almost every type of natural disaster is possible— it just depends on where you’re traveling. If you’re traveling out west, there’s the possibility of earthquakes and wildfires. If you’re traveling to the Midwest or Plains, make sure you’re not traveling during the height of tornado season. The same goes for the east coast and hurricane season.

Make sure to plan your trips accordingly to avoid natural disasters. Avoid peak hurricane/tornado season in places that are most likely to have them, and avoid traveling up north during the winter if you’re not used to a lot of snow. Even wildfires can be predicted to a certain extent. Earthquakes, on the other hand, cannot be predicted so you should be familiar with basic earthquake safety when traveling out west.

Assault or Robberies

Even if you don’t believe that the authorities will take any action, report the crime to them since you will need the police report for any insurance claims. Report the incident first to your embassy or consulate so that they may help you contact the police and help if you need assistance telling your family in third-world nations where you are dubious of the dependability of the local police.

Most nations provide facilities like abused women’s shelters, homeless shelters, and similar ones during times of great emergency. Although it is not often advised to use such services (since they are designed for locals), if your only other choice is to sleep on the streets, you should look into them because they are better than nothing.

Vehicle Accidents

Motor vehicle accidents can also happen while traveling in the U.S., and all U.S. residents and visitors are required to have car insurance. If you’re a non-resident and plan on driving a rental car while in the U.S., make it a priority to get temporary car insurance while you’re in the U.S. This is because in the event you’re in an accident (whether you’re at fault or not), insurance information is going to be one of the first things required at the scene of an accident.

If medical care isn’t necessary, the next steps to take are to notify the local authorities and your rental car company (if you’re using a rental). It may also be necessary to contact a reputable personal injury lawyer, such as Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers in the Chicago area.

No matter where you travel, it’s important to always be prepared for the worst-case scenario. You can’t always predict what can go wrong while you’re traveling, but you can take the necessary measures to prepare for the unexpected. Always do your research about the place you plan on traveling to so that you can get a better understanding of the area. Knowing about your destination’s crime rates, traffic patterns, and weather can help reduce your risk of having an emergency when traveling.