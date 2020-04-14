14 Tips To Handle a Personal Financial Crisis in 2020

Did you lose your job in the economic slowdown? Have piling medical bills taken a toll on your finances? Did a major negative event deplete your bank account? A personal financial crisis can occur almost immediately. Unarguably, it’s a stressful situation to be in. Without promptly taking the right steps, you might start struggling to pay day-to-day expenses.

A financial crisis will prolong if you don’t act upon it. So, you can’t wait for it to improve on its own, as that might never happen.

However, it’s possible to regain control over your financial stability. In this post, we’re outlining the best ways to make out of this rough patch. Take a look.

1. Start Right Now

Whether you’re on the verge of entering a problematic financial period or already spiraling in money problems, don’t make the mistake of procrastinating. To prevent the situation from getting worse, you must right now and take necessary measures.

That being said, it’s important to understand that there is no overnight fix. It will take time to get back on your feet, so proceed with keeping that in mind.

2. Analyse & Cut-Down Spending

There are two kinds of people- spenders and savers. If you fall under the former category, it’s time to make some much-needed changes.

Whether you’re addicted to retail therapy or online shopping, you need to curb these urges and cut-down your overall spendings. Identify all the non-essential expenses in your life and refrain from spending on those things.

3. Make a Tight Budget

It’s a smart idea to have a framework for spending and allocating funds even when you’re not in a financial crisis. A budget helps you to track all your spendings and inspire positive spending habits.

Create a tight budget and strictly adhere to it. Remember, if you neglect the situation now, it will continue to decline.

4. Prioritize Repaying Debt

From student loans or any other form of debt, you should focus on repaying all your loans. Ideally, you should pay-off high-interest debt first.

5. Switch to Cheaper Essentials

Unlike frivolous expenses, daily essentials aren’t something you can eliminate. However, you can switch to a cheaper alternative to increase your savings.

Look for cheaper plans for utilities such as electricity, gas, water, and the internet. As far as groceries are concerned, purchase store-name products instead of brand-name products. These products are just as good but are available at a lower price.

6. Keep Up with Bill Payments

When money is tight, you might miss out on bill payments. But do you need the added strain of paying late fines? Apart from that, you will also jeopardize your credit score. Establishing a good credit score is crucial for determining your ability to borrow in the future. Furthermore, sometimes it’s also demanded by landlords while renting properties.

And you can maintain a favorable credit score by paying your bills on time. If you are unable to afford to pay bills, take out a small loan from Mulah. This short-term loan will patch you through and preserve your credit score.

7. Stop Using Credit Cards

On the positive side, credit cards are designed to maximize user convenience. On the other hand, they encourage spending, which is the last thing you want during a financial crisis.

It would be best to stop or minimize credit card use. You cannot spend money and then think of your financial struggles as an afterthought. So, eliminate the tools that make spending easy.

8. Make Lifestyle Changes

If you’re accustomed to a lavish lifestyle, consider this as a wake-up call to strip it down to a more humble version. Instead of going out every weekend and ordering food, choose to stay home and cook your meals. Find a cheaper mode of transportation for your daily commute. Also, avoid spending on luxury goods.

9. Get a Roommate

Usually, for an average person, rent takes up a significant chunk of their monthly income. You can easily cut-down this expense and utility bills by half if you get a roommate. And to live rent-free, you can always consider moving back in with your parents.

10. Additional Source of Income

There’s only so much you can save. If you wish to speed up your financial restoration, you need to find another source of income. You can look for a part-time job to bring in some extra cash. It will be challenging to juggle multiple responsibilities, but it’s only temporary.

11. Look After Yourself

In this financial chaos, don’t forget to look after yourself. Take care of your physical and mental health. It’s easy to let stress take over, but it’s vital to keep it in check. You won’t be able to better your situation if you fall sick.

12. Conduct Routine Maintenance

If your car is making a strange noise, get it looked at by a mechanic immediately. Or if there’s a leak in your roof, get it repaired.

Similarly, you should be at the top of conducting routine maintenance. Ignoring these easy fixes can create significant problems down the road.

13. Ask Family & Friends

When you’re struggling financially, there’s no shame in asking your friends and family for help. Don’t let your pride stop you from reaching out to them. You don’t necessarily have to ask for money, though that would be quite helpful. For instance, you can ask them to babysit your children while you get a second job.

14. Share the Burden

If you live with a partner, you should be transparent about the current financial struggles. It encourages them to do their part to improve the situation and share the burden. You don’t have to go through it alone.

Even if you don’t live with family or a partner, you should share your situation with family and friends. Talking to loved ones will help you manage stress.

The Bottom Line

Going through a financial crisis is not going to be pretty. It would require a lot of hard work, patience, and resilience to overcome it. It can feel like a long journey, but you’ve got this!