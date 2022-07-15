All You Need to Know About Handicapping a Horse’s Speed

Speed thoroughbred handicapping is the process of predicting which horses among the contenders have the greatest chance of winning the race through speed. Thus, profiting from their predictions or handicapping at the horse races.

Handicapping isn’t an easy task. Many bettors have tried it but failed since they don’t know how to do it properly. Many also failed because they didn’t read up on all the essential information about speed handicapping. Speed handicapping requires patience and perseverance until a bettor reaches a confident decision from their predictions.

Are you looking for information to help you while using speed as a handicapping method?

Then you’re in luck! The following information is the things you have to keep in mind to improve your technique in speed handicapping.

How Does Handicapping a Horse’s Speed Work?

Fundamentally, horse races are all about speed. The fastest horse in the race will most likely win the race. Thus, it’s a great idea to handicap horse races by analyzing speed.

Speed handicapping is a method of determining which horses can run the fastest. Bettors use speed figures and compile and analyze them on their own. The commonly used speed figures in the United States are Brisnet, Thoro-Graph, and Beyer Speed Figures. It reflects the horse’s finishing time, track surface, winning time of the race, and speed on that same track.

In addition, other information is included, such as ground lost or saved on each turn, the amount of weight a horse carried, and troubled trips. Finally, speed figures are a helpful tool for bettors since they give them information to compare the speed of horses who last competed on different tracks and races.

Learning more about speed handicapping was mentioned above because the information is crucial in horse betting. Many well-known betting websites compile information bettors need when using a handicapping method. For example, you can read up on one of the tvg.com pages for specific details about the method.

Steps You Have To Take

Are you confused about how to start using speed as a handicapping method? Well, you’re not alone! Many bettors, novices and experienced ones, have trouble coming up with the following action they should take when using this method. Thankfully, this section covers what steps you need to keep in mind.

Step 1: Note Down the Contenders You Want To Pick

List down the contenders that you’re thinking of betting on. Trust me, and it’ll make researching information and speed figures about them much more manageable. When noting down the contenders, note down the following:

• Their name

• Parents

• Jockey

• Trainer

• Owner

• Past races

Step 2: Watch Past Performances and Analyze It

As you’ve read above, it’s recommended that you note their past races. It’s so that you can effortlessly search up the name of the races that they joined in and thoroughly analyze their speed.

Watching and analyzing past performances must carry out proper speed handicapping. You can start from the last two races of the horses and watch how their speed improved throughout the races. Ensure that you’re also analyzing the races to know if there’s an improvement in a horse’s speed and if they’re worth betting on.

Step 3: Decide Now

After gathering information about your top horses and all the time-confusing effort and steps you made, it’s now come to the last step, making a decision. With all the effort you’ve put into learning about the horses, you can now confidently make a betting decision while handicapping their speed and making a solid prediction of who will first cross the finish line.

Other things to consider when deciding include the amount you want to place, the types of bets, etc. And depending on your type of bet, you’ll also have to pick which among the horse(s) you’re going to wager on.

Is a Horse’s Speed Enough?

It’s a terrific handicapping method. However, it isn’t enough. Checking the speed of horses is a good start in your betting journey, but it isn’t a strategy that will ensure a winning bet.

It would help if you considered numerous things to secure your win. A horse’s speed is a highly crucial factor.

Think about it this way. If a horse is speedy during the first 2 furlongs and can secure a gap between the following horses, it doesn’t guarantee the horse’s win. Also, it doesn’t mean that a horse has immense speed during the first part of the game; it can last all the way until the finish line.

As you can see, speed is a factor to consider. However, avoid focusing on that one thing when making betting decisions. Of course, at the first and second calls, an early pace of a horse will be the lead or near the front of its running lines. If a horse is an early speed type, it will frequently lead within one length of the race.

However, it is not enough to have a single ultimate speed or performance figure, even though the speed figures can be beneficial towards the outcome of the race. Notably, the key to knowing the form of the race and, more precisely, anticipating the result is determining how your picked horse will run the race and where its strong pace is during the race.

In addition to the things already mentioned, you should think about analyzing the horse’s pedigree, aptitude, connections, and even the race’s rules. Regardless of how fast or talented a horse is, these factors can have a huge impact on his performance.

Final Thoughts

Regardless of the extent of your experience, it is always advisable to go straight to the source and, go back to basics, revisit the fundamental concepts of handicapping. Even though handicapping can be difficult, if you execute it correctly and adhere to the steps, your efforts will be rewarded.

Although many punters use different handicapping methods, others handicap forms, and some people handicap speed, for a good reason, speed handicapping is popular because it’s one of the major components a horse needs to win a race.

Finally, When utilizing this handicapping method, keep the information in mind to make your betting journey smooth sailing.