Halle Berry Shared A Nude Shower Selfie On Instagram

Halle Berry shared on Instagram that she has taken some time for herself to indulge in some self-pampering. The 53-year old actress shared a nude selfie showing off glowing skin. She added that she’s been using Taraji P Henson’s products, paying tribute to her pal and urging fans to give her stuff a go.

The Hollywood star recently looked back at her career, including her role in “Die Another Day” with Pierce Brosnan. Halle recalled how Pierce had to give her Heimlich Manoeuvre as she choked on a fig during a sex scene. “He was there for me, he will always be one of my favorite people in the world”, Halle said.

Let us remember some of Halle’s hottest looks through the years.