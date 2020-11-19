What Are Half-Price Title Loans and How Do They Work – 2020 Guide

People require money for all sorts of different activities, from the food they eat to the car they drive, and even for the gas that the same car spends. Unfortunately, although there are times when you have enough cash to support every single need that is indirectly fueled by money there are also times when certain commodities are forgotten for a certain period due to the lack of cash.

These are the times when people start thinking about getting a loan hoping they will financially recover and continue with the specific lifestyle they are accustomed to. Sadly, individuals rush into making certain financial decisions to get to the money as soon as possible without realistically asserting their capabilities. That is why we will try to bring you closer to the possibilities of half-price title loans and explain to you how they work.

In order to proceed to the topic of your interest, we should start from the basics for the sake of clarifying the terminology closely related to the subject. Therefore, we shall discuss the meaning of the various financial opportunities that might prove crucial to be explained so you could make the most of the conveniences given. After all, by learning what option is ideal for your cause you will feel more secure in making important decisions regarding loans for your cause.

Title Loans

To apply for a title loan, a debtor needs to be in a possession of a certain asset valuable enough to be used as insurance that the debt would be paid eventually. Therefore, a debtor receives the previously agreed-upon sum of money, and in return, his asset acts as collateral if the agreement fails to be met, and a lean is placed on their car title.

The positive sides of title loans are extremely tempting for the various profiles of debtors since you do not need to have a positive credit rating in order to apply for this type of loan. Likewise, you will be given the full amount as soon as you finish the paperwork.

On the other hand, if for example, you apply for a car title loan, you will need to provide your benefactor with a pair of spare car keys and sometimes even allow them to put a tracking device on your ride to make sure they have their potential asset monitored if you do not repay the loan. Another downside of a title loan is that they are considered a daylight robbery since the interest rates are sky-high. These are short-term loans and frequently they last from half to a full month, although they can last longer.

The APR

The APR stands for the “Annual Percentage Rate”. It is used to present the amount of interest you pay if you opt for a loan and it covers the period of one whole year. Depending on the politics of different lenders, the interest rate might be calculated daily, or monthly, therefore, paying extra attention to the APR is what is crucial when opting for a specific lender or choosing a particular loan.

The most ideal solution when facing different loan possibilities is to calculate the exact money you will own at the end of the borrowing period and compare them, so you end up with the most favorable offer for your cause.

Whether you have bad credit or no credit at all, there are still better solutions than having a title loan. You can refinance your loan at half a rate if you make an effort and contact one of the favorable lenders, such as www.boisetitleloan.com, that offers half-price loans, with competitive interest rates and transparent service with no additional hidden costs.

Half-Price Title Loans

When you finally assert your options and decide to take a title loan, the best thing you could do for your financial sake is to choose among the potential lenders and select the most optimal offering out there. Well, since there are full price loans, aka title loans, where you pay full interest based on your agreed conditions, there are also alternative possibilities offered by local businesses that tend to better any legal offer you are proposed with. The reason they are called half-price is obvious since they provide their debtors with equally long payment periods, but with less burdening APR.

Not only will opting for this solution provide you more room to handle your cash, but you will also be given an opportunity to do business with a smaller business aware of the problems of a common man, as opposed to doing the same thing with corporations that usually show no understanding when it comes to prolonging your loan period.

What is interesting is that the usual amount of money you should be given for an asset you intend to pledge as collateral is equal to one-fourth of the estimated value of the asset itself. Therefore, you could easily know how much money you could expect if you are realistic with your asset value. What is the not so convenient part of title loans is that the interest rates are not lender friendly, and if you decide to take on this type of venture, you would have to pay as much as double the amount you were given to even three times as much.

These particular loans are also known as “predator loans”, since getting out of the vicious circle of solely paying back the interest is a toilsome thing to do, not only because you have to repay the lender quickly, but also because the interests are extremely high when compared to the amount that you are given. The reason they are called “predator loans” is that lenders figuratively feast upon the interest until the debtor manages to repay the principal, which can prolong due to unfavorable conditions of the loan.

When all of the aforementioned data is taken into consideration, the conclusion could be that you should not rush into unverified loans and fast money simply because you have not considered all the available options for financing. What you should do is do your homework and double-check all of the possible opportunities and choose the one that suits you and your financial capabilities the best. After all, why would you pay more, when you can easily pay less if you just invest some of your time into making a quality selection.