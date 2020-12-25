Going for a Hair Transplant Surgery- 7 Things to Consider in 2020

Hair loss is a condition affecting millions of people globally. It can be stressful, mainly when it affects your looks. And this prompts many people to explore different treatment options. But, in some cases, these never work. Are you seeking a long-lasting solution to hair loss? You can now have a hair transplant and forget about baldness. However, the procedure necessitates a lot of care and expertise, and there are various aspects to consider when seeking such services.

Who qualifies for a hair transplant?

Anyone can go for a hair transplant, whether male or female. However, you need enough hair that the surgeon can use in bald areas on your head that need more hair. The first step would be to get examined by a dermatologist to determine whether you suffer from hair loss. The professional will also conduct a thorough scalp examination.

In some cases, you may also have a blood test to determine the causes of hair loss. What’s more? There are distinct types of hair transplants, and you should go for one that suits your needs. For more information, visit sapphirehairclinic.com site, and learn more.

What are the aspects to consider?

The cause of hair loss

There are various causes of hair loss. These range from certain medications, illnesses, vitamin or protein deficiency to hereditary factors. The best way to choose a suitable remedy is by figuring out the cause of your hair loss. While you can’t be sure of this, your doctor can help you determine the best solution.

Your age

To improve the success rate of the surgery, the surgeon determines the hair loss pattern. For men under 25 years, some medications are offered as part of the initial treatment and have proven efficacious. Your age also determines the hair transplant design. For instance, if suffering from pattern hair loss, you’re likely to continue losing non-transplanted hair throughout your life. And it’s a key factor for all hair transplant surgeons.

Alternative remedies

There are various ways to deal with balding, and there are different eme hair transplant should be your last resort. Have you tried other hair restoration options? These are, for example, medications, herbal remedies, dietary changes, and laser combs. For this reason, it’s vital to discuss the issue with your doctor; they will examine your scalp, the causes of balding, and advice on the most suitable procedure for dealing with your problem.

The type of hair transplant surgery

There are different hair transplant surgeries. These are the FUT and FUE. FUT is only successful when conducted by a qualified doctor and not a general physician. On the other hand, FUE can be performed by a surgeon, dermatologist, or a skilled allopathic doctor.

The procedure involves removing parts of your hair and transplanting it to the thinning areas. How this is done varies between the procedures. It’s advisable to choose rightly and pick the most suitable procedure for your needs. To achieve this, consult a skilled consultant surgeon to determine the various hair transplant surgeries available, their effects, success rates, and after-care procedures.

The skills & expertise of the transplant surgeon

The type of expertise engaged determines the success of the procedure. Also, the scarring on the donor part and the technique for extracting the hair follicles depend on the skills o the specialists. It’s then critical to engage a surgeon specializing in hair transplants and with years of experience performing similar surgeries. Why is this important? Such surgeries can’t be reversed, and you want to avoid mistakes at all costs.

Go a step further and explore the website thoroughly. Check reviews by other patients and pay attention to the feedback. Check images from the website on the results for previous patients, and decide if that’s what you want. Moreover, check the technology used and be sure to choose a reputable clinic.

Complications & Risks

Like other medical procedures, hair transplants with a certain degree of risk and side effects. Research fully and find out from others who have undergone such a procedure in the past. Although the procedure is safe, potential complications still exist.

Some of the minor complexities are;

Temporary hair thinning of the pre-existing hair, but will return to normalcy after a few months.

Bleeding- It stops with simple pressure. Cases of persistent bleeding are rare and additional stitching isn’t necessary.

Pain- You’ll experience minimal pain and, in most cases, won’t require painkillers. However, some patients will need some form of pain relief for a few days.

To avoid the risks,

Have constant communication with your surgeon.

Go through all the lab tests and have a proper analysis.

Choose a surgeon using accurate surgical techniques and equipment.

Go for an experienced and licensed surgeon.

Follow after-care instructions.

The cost of the transplant

The procedure requires a team of qualified surgeons and support staff. If you’re seeking a low-cost hair restoration method, this may not be ideal. With the level of expertise required in hair transplants, you expect to pay a significant amount of money. For his reason, the cost is a crucial determining factor. Besides, cheap transplants performed by unskilled surgeons can have adverse long-term effects.

Some aspects determining the cost of hair transplants are;

The transplant technique used.

The stage of baldness

The number of grafts on your scalp

The surgeon- their reputation and popularity

The type of clinic and the location

Hair transplants should be accompanied by follow-up visits to monitor the recovery process. Most leading clients provide oils, medicines, and guidance on how to care for your scalp post-transplant. This may come at a cost, and wise to budget for that.

The bottom line

There are various aspects to keep in mind when considering a hair transplant. It’s a permanent solution to your baldness woes but is quite complicated. Choose a surgeon with lots of experience and consider the expertise of the support staff. Moreover, research on the different types of hair transplants and choose one with minimal risk. Lastly, talk to your doctor about the best to care for your scalp, which expedites the healing process.