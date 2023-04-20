Hair Transplant: Everything You Need to Know 

Do you know that 60 per cent of men and 50 per cent of women experience some form of hair loss worldwide? To overcome this problem, people use different types of care products and other forms of treatment. But getting a hair transplant is the permanent and effective way to overcome hair loss problems.

Because of this surgery, excellent outcomes and natural results are becoming popular. Baldness and patchy hair affect self-esteem and confidence. So, you have to take the right treatment. Before getting a hair transplant, you have to know about it. You will learn about hair transplants, their procedure, costs, recovery, risk and more in this blog.

Types of Transplant Procedures

Two types of hair transplant procedures are widespread. Those are follicular unit extraction (FUE) and follicular unit transplantation (FUT). FUE involves extracting follicles from the scalp and transplanting them to the recipient area. On the other hand, FUT involves removing a strip of tissue from the scalp and dissecting it into individual follicles. FUE is less invasive and leaves no visible scarring, while FUT is more invasive but can yield more follicles.

Cost of Har Transplant in London

Cost is an essential factor when you are opting for any transplant method. As per the affordability, people opt for anything same applies to a hair transplant. Transplant surgery and its cost vary, and it depends upon the type of method that you choose, the number of grafts that you want, the clinic’s reputation and its position.

On average, a hair Transplant Cost London between £1,000 and £30,000. When you get it from a reputed clinic, you also have to know that the transplant cost is not covered by insurance, so opt transplant budget accordingly.

Transplant vs Other Treatments

A transplant is not the only solution available in the market for treating hair loss problems. Other treatments are also available, including medications, topical solutions and low-level laser therapy. Before opting for any method, you have to discuss the options and the results of that treatment with your doctor.

Sometimes medication also resolves problems, but other treatments do not work efficiently in most cases. As per your need, you can choose any hair transplant process, but if you have complete baldness or want a permanent result. Then we suggest you take a transplant at a certified hair transplant clinic .

Common Myths

Some myths and misconceptions surround the transplant process that includes hair transplant causes cancer. But in reality, transplant has nothing to do with cancer. Actually, there is not any diseases or health problem that is caused due to transplant process.

Other myths are that procedures are extremely painful. You lose too much blood during the process. But in actuality, the surgery is performed by giving anaesthesia, and it has a minimum intensive process, so you will not feel pain during the process.

After the process, you will experience mild pain. As in the hair transplant process, a certified doctor like Dr Manish Mittal performed it with the use of a micro punch. So you will not experience any type of blood loss during the process, and after the process, they give you the aftercare advice that you have to follow.

Procedure Step by Step:

The transplant procedure involves the transfer of hair from a donor area to a recipient area on the scalp. The donor area is usually the back of the head where hair growth is most abundant. The recipient area is the area where hair loss has occurred or where the hairline needs to be improved.

Step 1: Preparation

Before the procedure, the surgeon will mark the donor and recipient areas on the scalp. The patient’s hair is then trimmed in both areas to ensure proper visualization and access.

Step 2: Anesthesia

The scalp is then numbed with local anesthesia to minimize any pain or discomfort during the procedure.

Step 3: Graft Harvesting

The surgeon will then harvest the hair follicles from the donor area using either follicular unit extraction (FUE) or follicular unit transplantation (FUT) methods. FUE involves removing individual hair follicles one by one, while FUT involves removing a strip of tissue containing hair follicles.

Step 4: Graft Preparation

The hair follicles are then prepared for transplantation by separating them into individual units. This is done under a microscope to ensure the hair follicles are not damaged.

Step 5: Graft Placement

The surgeon will then make tiny incisions in the recipient area and place the hair follicles in the incisions. The hair follicles are placed in a way that mimics natural hair growth patterns.

Recovery and Aftercare

After the procedure, the patient may experience some swelling, redness, and mild pain in the scalp. The surgeon may prescribe pain medication and antibiotics to prevent infection.

The patient will need to avoid strenuous activities and sun exposure for a few weeks following the procedure. The scalp should be kept clean, and the patient should avoid scratching or picking at the scabs that form around the transplanted hair.

Results and Timeline

Results are not immediate, and it may take several months for the hair to start growing in the transplanted areas. However, most patients start seeing noticeable results within six to nine months following the procedure.

The final results of the surgery may take up to a year or more to become fully visible. It’s important to remember that results may vary depending on the individual’s hair type, loss pattern, and the skill of the surgeon.

Conclusion

Hair transplant is a prevalent process that gives natural-looking results due to technological advancement. So, transplant surgery can be a life-changing solution for those experiencing hair loss. After going through our blog, you have received information about the transplant process, its types and the associated cost, along with the myth. Now you can make a perfect decision while getting a transplant.