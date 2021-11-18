Things to Avoid Once You Suffer from Hair Damage at a Salon

It’s easy to panic once your hairdresser causes an injury while doing your hair. It’s an immediate physical reaction to pain. You also didn’t expect it, especially if you’ve been with the same hairdresser for a long time. While it’s understandable that you reacted that way, you should get yourself together and do the right thing.

Remember that you will still ask for compensation for what happened. You had injuries, and you need the compensation claims to pay for the medical bills. You might also be unable to work for a couple of days. The compensation will allow you to stay home and not worry about finances.

However, winning the case or receiving a reasonable settlement compensation won’t be easy. You will go through tons of hoops before getting anything. With competent lawyers likes the ones at shireslaw.com, things will be better. However, your will decrease your chances of winning if you can’t get things right. Here are a few things you must avoid if you want to win your hair compensation case.

Throwing a hissy fit

Panicking is one thing. Throwing a hissy fit because of what happened is another. Even if you feel enraged, you can’t let your emotions get in the way. You will end up doing terrible things if you get mad. Instead of being the victim who deserves compensation, you could damage properties. You might also hurt the people who caused the injuries. Even if you became the victim first, you would still get sued for your reaction. Whether it’s the destruction of property or physical assault, it can invalidate your claims. So get it together and hold your anger as much as possible.

Apologising for what happened

You might be too angry and curse at the people around you. While it’s understandable that you react that way, you can’t go further. Leave the place and vent your anger elsewhere. The worst thing that could happen is you regret what you said and decide to apologise. It will weaken your case. When you apologise, it shows that you also did something wrong. Keep your mouth closed until it’s time to leave the premises. Don’t accept apologies, either. Even if you said “fine” or “no problem,” these phrases might get interpreted inappropriately. You better not respond even if you feel the sincerity in the apologies. These words aren’t enough to cover the cost related to the injuries. Therefore, you can’t accept any of them.

Heading home after the incident

You might want to forget what happened and cry until you feel better. You also want to rest since it has been a stressful experience. Even if you’re going to take it easy, you can’t head home right away. You still need to visit the doctor and ask for a medical certificate. You need it as evidence in court. When you head to the doctor days later, the other party will question you. They might say you didn’t have a severe medical injury since you didn’t ask for immediate medical attention.

Not taking photos

While it’s best not to say anything at the salon after the incident, leaving immediately doesn’t help, either. You should stay to take photos and videos, which will serve as further evidence in court. You also need these pictures since, without them, you can’t pursue your fight. You can convince the court that there was something wrong with the salon, including the equipment used. You should find proof that the injury was deliberate or a result of mismanagement.

Signing anything

After the incident, the manager might walk to you and offer you an amount to cover the medical cost. You will also receive immediate attention and care, but try to ignore these offers. It is better to call an ambulance if it’s a serious injury. If not, head to the clinic or hospital yourself. You can’t let the people at the salon pretend they care and ask you to sign a document. It will free them up from responsibilities. You can’t run after them in court since you already agreed to the amount. Besides, you’re not in your sound mind at the moment and have no chance to read the document. Signing it will only be against your best interest.

Talking to the manager and complaining

There are times when it’s better to raise the issue to the manager. Whether it’s at a restaurant or a local shop, talking to the manager helps. This injury at the salon isn’t one of those instances. The problem has already happened, and there’s nothing a manager can do to correct it. Besides, you want to hold the manager accountable. Don’t let any correction happen on the spot. It should be through the legal system.

Talking to people about what happened

Once you have already received medical treatment and settled, call a lawyer. You need legal representation to pursue your battle. You will feel more confident about where things are heading if you have a lawyer by your side. There’s no need to discuss the issue with people who have nothing to do with the case. If it caused emotional trauma, seek help from a counsellor. This person has a legal obligation not to divulge the information you shared. Hence, it’s safe to discuss your more profound thoughts and emotions. If you decide to go to your friend and chat about what happened, including your legal strategy, it’s wrong. Follow what your lawyer tells you and stick to the plan.

Hopefully, you do the right thing and do not get distracted. You will face more challenges ahead, so buckle up. Discuss with your lawyers about the next move and never give up. You will also face an intimidating opponent. The salon will also lawyer up and have strategies to prove you wrong. They would instead work with lawyers and pay them than give you what you deserve. The good thing is most lawyers working for these cases will wait until you get compensation before asking for payments. You won’t have to worry about financial issues during the battle. Instead, you will focus on what you should do to win.