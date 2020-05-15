Gwyneth Paltrow And Apple Are Like Two Peas In The Pod!

Gwyneth Paltrow has paid a sweet tribute to lookalike daughter Apple as she celebrates her 16th birthday. The 47-year old Oscar-winning actress posted a series of snaps of Apple, who is the spitting image of her famous mom.

Along with the photos of her daughter, Gwyneth posted a long caption gushing about Apple: “I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but… happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom… Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything”.

Gwyneth Paltrow has joked recently that she and ex-hubby Chris Martin have been knocked off the top spot for “the most controversial baby name by Elon Musk and Grimes who named their newborn X Æ A-12.

Paltrow and Martin (43) began dating in 2002 and tied the knot a year later. Apple is Gwyneth’s oldest child with ex-husband Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, and they are also parents to 14-year old son Moses.

The couple split in 2014 with famously describing the process as a “conscious uncoupling”. Gwyneth has since married TV producer Brad Falchuck in 2018.