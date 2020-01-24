Guidelines on How to Make Money on Instagram

Instagram is a disruptive social media platform. It was created as a photo-sharing platform for users. However, it has grown to be a great business tool that anyone can use to make some tidy cash. Instagram boasts of millions of daily users who are a great potential market for any business or individuals.

However, just like other social media platforms, getting the following is quite essential on the platform. Once you have reached 10,000 followers, several doors and tools open up, which you can utilize to make some good cash. This article shows you how you can get started on making money before reaching that number and how to move on when you have significant followers.

Collaborate with Other Brands

The easiest way to make cash on Instagram is to work with established brands by promoting their products. Companies are looking for people who can influence purchase decisions through their opinions, images, and ideas. If you already have a sizeable following, it is easy to control other people’s purchase choices for a commission.

One of the most common methods is to write an advertorial piece in the form of a story or posts. You do not need to have a very high following to start doing this. As long as your posts are engaging enough, you can get brands to advertise your work.

Always advertise products that are related to your niche. If you love fashion or cooking, do not pick tech gadgets or software solutions for your sponsored posts. You are not likely to engage with your audience. It will also make you lose trust from your audience. If you already have a business account, you can use the Instagram Analytics report to research more about your audience.

Sell Your Products

That is one of Shopify how to make money on Instagram methods if you are getting started on the platform. Depending on your interest and niche, you can create many physical and digital products to sell to your audience.

However, always remember to engage your followers and not turn your posts into sales posts as you might lose some followers. Most Instagrammers intertwine their selling posts into guides, how-to, and images of their products.

Here are a Few Things you can Sell on Instagram

• You could print mugs, t-shirts, wall art, and pillows and sell them to your audience. Most followers would love to support the work of people they like by purchasing items related to their work.

• If you sell service or an expert in a given area, you can put a link or contact email on your bio and offer professional or consulting services

• You can sell digital products such as courses, eBooks or design templates if you are a programmer

• You can sell physical products such as handmade craft, books household items, your fashion clothing, or any other item.

Consider opening a Shopify store, a website, and using platforms such as Facebook to increase your reach. Then, connect all the platforms such that visitors from any platform can purchase items with ease or move to other platforms with ease.

Become an Influencer

If your Instagram account has a lot of followers, and you are attractive to the audience, you should consider becoming an Instagram Influencer, which job is to share some sponsored content with its followers from time to time. Currently, there are more than half a million influencers who are sharing sponsored content every day with the people who are following them.

However, building a successful career in this branch is not simple, because you will need a lot of people who are active followers of your account, and to be sure that they will see your posts on the feed and stories on Instagram. Also, as a beginner, you can`t expect that there would be some popular brands interested in paying you to promote them. Still, you could always advertise some local companies or small businesses.

If you are at the beginning of your career as an Influencer, you can`t expect to earn some significant amounts of money. But, if you have a really fascinating account, and you manage to make a brand from it, there will be more prominent companies or people who are going to be interested in paying you to promote them.

Today, some of the most popular influencers are earning million sharing sponsored content on their accounts, and some of them are Cristiano Ronaldo, Selena Gomes, Huda Kattan, Kylie Jenner, and many more.

Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing represents one of the most popular ways of selling products online. If you want to use your Instagram account as a way of earning, maybe the most natural approach would be to sign the contract with some company and promote them through your profile.

Affiliate marketing is working on the basis where you share some advertisements for products, with a link to the store where people could buy them. Whenever someone visits the online store and buys some products, you will get compensation.

The problem with promoting all kinds of products is that you might become uninteresting to your followers, so you should choose a niche and make content that is linked with the products that you are promoting. For example, if you are a sportsman and you are going to the gym or jogging, the best case for your Instagram account would be to share your activity along with some products that are connected with sports and a healthy lifestyle.

Furthermore, there are many websites where you can find a lot of companies that would be interested in affiliate marketing and promotion through Instagram. However, you must be aware that sharing completely different products without some interesting story won`t make people interested in visiting the links that you are sharing, or buying any of those products.

What is crucial about affiliate marketing, or any other way of promotions and advertising through Instagram, is that you must keep people interested in following you. You need to build a significant number of loyal audiences. Also, the more followers you have, there will be more prominent companies interested in collaborating with you, and you will earn more money.