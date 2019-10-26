Guide to find the Right Binoculars

There is a multitude of different types of binoculars with wide variations in specifications and characteristics. In the following binoculars guide, we will help you find the right binoculars that are best for you. The requirements for binoculars vary greatly, from the hunter who needs clear vision to point animals to the reef, to the bird lover who needs higher magnification binoculars for long-range sightings. In the following guide, we will shed light on the many concepts and specifications and try to guide you in your choice of binoculars.

If you have any doubts about where to start looking, you can follow this guide. The binoculars must suit your needs, and it is therefore not certain that one of these three is optimal for you.

What Magnification Should Your Binoculars Need And What Does It Mean?

The magnification of binoculars refers to how many times the binoculars magnify what you would like to see. The magnification is usually indicated along with the diameter of the lens.

What is a suitable magnification for hunting?

When choosing the magnification of hand binoculars for hunting, it is essential to understand what type of hunting to use the binoculars. For use on the most common hunting types, most hunters choose a pair of binoculars with a magnification of 7 times the magnification and ten times the magnification. These are binoculars that work even with slightly shaking hands and high pulse, which can be the hunters’ big problem. However, it should be made clear that the higher the magnification you choose, the harder it is to get a quiet picture.

If you choose binoculars with excessive magnification, even small shakes can be disruptive. When the hunter sometimes has to crawl down with rifle and cane, as well as move forward in strenuous positions, it is essential that, under these conditions, a hunter can still produce a stable field of view in the binoculars, so that it is possible to keep in touch with the animal that is being pursued. Here too high magnification can sometimes have a negative effect. It is a good idea to get a feel with the magnification that best suits the need to borrow a pair of binoculars from a friend. This allows you to test it under the conditions you intend to use the binoculars.

If, on the other hand, you are looking for a type of hunting where you observe the animals over long distances, it is recommended to buy a binocular with a higher magnification. In such situations, one must improvise and find other methods to stabilize the binoculars. The problem can be solved in several ways. You can bring something to support the binoculars, or you can bring more than one binoculars on the hunt, so you can switch between binoculars depending on what the situation offers. According to AGM Global Vision, One option is to supplement the binoculars with higher magnification viewing binoculars. If you want to stick to binoculars, there is also the option to supplement the binoculars with a doubler. With a doubler mounted on the binocular eyepiece, you get a doubling of the scope of the binoculars. The advantage of such a device is that it can be mounted or removed quickly, depending on what the situation offers.

Binoculars for observation of animals over longer distances

Generally, nature enthusiasts often prefer binoculars with a higher magnification rate than the hunter as they often observe animals or birds at long distances and often from stationary observation site. Under these conditions, therefore, there are usually no significant problems in stabilizing the binoculars, since you have more opportunity to optimize the observation position and other factors. When talking about magnification, it is also worth considering what to observe. If you look at birds, for example, you need a higher magnification than if you look for bears, since what you are looking for is so much smaller. Binoculars with a high magnification will always be able to show a higher degree of detail on what is observed, given the stability to support the binoculars.