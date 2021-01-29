A Guide to Dental Implants in 2021

Not every person in the world is blessed to have healthy dental gums and teeth. Putting a dental implant is replacing a tooth with an artificial, similar-looking “part”, especially when it’s missing, and the person has self-confidence issues because of that. Some problems with the teeth can’t be solved by simply going to the dentist and checking their condition regularly. Sometimes they can be rotting and damaged, and a replacement is highly required and recommended.

These implants are usually made of titanium that is replacing the root. It looks like a screw for the ordinary people who are not dentists, but there are professional techniques that are used to put the artificial tooth in its place. To the medicine, this procedure is also known as surgery. There are cases when dental crowns and bridges are used, especially if the root is so damaged, it can’t handle the new tooth. After the tooth is put in the jawbone, it takes a little time to completely heal.

As you can see on Bhandal Dental Practice, it’s mostly a cosmetic intervention, for improving the appearance of your smile. People have a lot of reasons why are they choosing this procedure, even though it’s usually pretty expensive, and not covered by the insurance programs. Dentistry is in general expensive, even the smallest and simplest interventions may cost you a lot of money. But, anyway, there are plenty of benefits and according to the people who already had these procedures, it’s worth every dollar, because they can finally smile with confidence, and don’t have the need to try to hide their mouth while they are having a conversation with other people.

Why choose dental implants?

Once it’s implanted in the jawbone, it takes a little time to heal, so you can adapt to the new condition and use the replaced teeth as your own. As we mentioned, they are usually made of titanium or other durable material, so they won’t decay through time. Every healthy patient is eligible for this surgery, even though you need a few checkups, so the dentist can decide the size, depth, and type of implant it will be used for you.

Keep in mind that after the intervention, you will have to wait a few weeks until you are able again to eat solid food. Sometimes, you may need to only replace one or two teeth, and your mouth tissues are too healthy to wear dentures. This procedure will be more appropriate for you, even though it may take a few weeks until it’s completed. But, after you heal, you will:

Have a better smiling appearance

You will overcome the speaking problems you’ve had before

Will be more comfortable to eat or chew, without fear of the teeth falling off

Chewing is a lot easier than before

Better oral health, especially when you adapt to the artificial teeth

Durable solution, usually for a lifetime

You can remove it if you want to

Are there any risks?

Every surgery comes with a risk, and dental implant surgery is not an exception. But, the good thing is that even if it comes to infection or bleeding, it can be easily treated during the healing, and you will overcome it. But, even the chances for that are small, there is a risk of nerve injury and damage, chin tingling, or sinus problems, especially when you put an implant in the upper jaw.

In order for all these risks to be avoided, you must go to intense dental checks a few times and have your medical history with you. Together with your dentist, you should develop a healing plan, so you can exactly know what to do if something goes wrong. Also, keep in mind that the procedure can’t be completed in a day. First, damaged teeth should be removed, and then comes the grafting of the jawbone. The dentist will then put the implant, and you will have to wait for the jaw to heal. This is the important part because, in this stage, you will see if your body accepts or deny it. Then, it comes the tooth placement, and another healing, until you start using the whole mouth equally, and embrace the new tooth as yours.

What to expect after that?

It’s different from one person to another. Some people don’t have any problem, but others can feel swelling, pains, and some bleeding. Usually, the procedure is followed by treatments like antibiotics and painkillers, and you will have to eat only soft foods until it’s healed. After some period, you will have to visit your dentist to see the progress and react if something goes wrong. You have to be disciplined, because as we said, in most cases, this procedure is expensive and not covered by the insurance (or just partly covered), and you don’t want to ruin that with smoking, or other risky behavior.

Rarely, the bone won’t accept the implant, but you will have to wait a few months until you start the whole procedure again. Anyway, you must avoid damaging behavior, practice intense oral hygiene, and go for regular dental checkups, even more often than before.

Are there any side effects or disadvantages?

As we said, some risks are still present, even though the whole procedure is generally safe. The pain and bleeding are expected, but knowing that anesthesia is used, the patient may feel some nausea after the procedure. Sometimes an infection may occur. If you don’t practice proper hygiene, the new teeth will change the color and it will be visible that you have an artificial replacement.

Some patients may not be eligible for this type of dental surgery, because their jawbone is too weak to accept it. Depending on the size and the overall condition of your gums, it may take a little less or more time until the procedure is completed.

The patients that have problems with diabetes, or undergo cancer treatments, shouldn’t risk with this surgery and should find other solution. We said that at the beginning, that in order for the procedure to be successful, the patient should be completely healthy, to avoid other conditions as a result of dental implantation.