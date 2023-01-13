Quick Guide To Casino Bonus Buy Feature

The online casino industry is always innovating with the growth of technology and increasing demand for entertainment. Top-tier gambling websites like Bitcasino are always updated with the latest tech, including new online slot game mechanics. One of the latest features to be introduced is the ‘bonus buy’, a quality of life improvement to games of luck.

If you’ve never heard of ‘bonus buy’, then you should try it out the next time you play online slots. They can be found in most recently-released titles but the best way to find them is to browse through a dedicated category called ‘bonus buy-in’ on sites like Bitcasino. Here’s a bit more details about the feature:

How they work

Bonus buy or sometimes ‘bonus buy-in’ is a simple button option found in a slot game. Pressing this prompts a window offering you a guaranteed hit on the game’s biggest-paying feature. Paying for it makes it work exactly the same way as it would have if you happened upon it by luck. Thus, bonus buy-in games grew popular because of their reliability as opposed to relying on chance.

There is more to bonus buy features than just pressing the button. You can expect the following factors to be influential in your experience:

Scaling with the size of your ante

All winnings from the bonus buy-in feature will be paid in multiples of your ante, similar to how normal payouts are rewarded. Thus, the buy-in costs scale up with your bet for a fair game. This is great for playing games with big jackpot prizes. Simply pay as high as you wish to receive a large reward at the end of the feature.

Possibility of getting more than what you paid for

The most promising part of the bonus buy-in is the possibility of getting more than what was guaranteed. Paying for it already triggers the minimum requirement of a bonus feature like 3 scatter symbols in one spin. However, it is entirely possible to get a 4th, 5th, 6th, or even 7th depending on what the game allows.

One good example of this is Bitcasino Billions where you only need 3 scatter symbols to get 10 free spins. Get a 4th and you’ll have 20 but you get 30 if you have a 5th. Not only is the bonus feature so reliable but it also offers a chance to be so much more than what you expect. Therefore, you can never go wrong with a bonus buy-in to win real cash prizes.

Types of bonus buy-in features

On top of its already-popular mechanics, software providers still have a lot to offer as improvements. For now, there are two popular kinds of bonus buy-in games:

Free spins

This rewards you with the game’s scatter mode. You get free spins, usually around 10 to 20.

Special mode

It is common in megaways and jackpot slots. This is usually a new game and it’s either a roulette, a mystery box promo, or a payout randomizer.

Pay the buy-in feature and you can instantly win the game’s biggest prize. There are others available at online casinos falling into either of these two examples albeit with nuances that make them unique. Try them all out and see which one suits you best.

Top three games to play with bonus buy-in feature

The best way to understand the feature is to use it. Lucky for you, there are tons of great examples at the best online casinos like Bitcasino. Some of them are exclusive titles while others are from the leading software providers in the industry. Here are three games with bonus buy-in feature and how they work in their respective titles:

1. Bitcasino Billion (BGaming)

If you want to start with the simplest version of the buy-in feature, then Bitcasino Billion is a great title for that. It’s the type of slot game where you win as long as there are at least 8 copies of the same symbol on the reels, no need to form a pattern. Click on the ‘buy bonus’ button on the right which is worth 10x your ante to get four scatter symbols and win 10 free spins. The most exciting part is how you can get a 5th or 6th, giving you 20 or 30 spins instead of 10.

2. Rotten (Hacksaw Gaming)

Rotten is one of the newest games from Hacksaw Gaming with a few advanced slot game features. Clicking on the buy bonus on the lower left corner of the screen reveals four options you can choose from. The first two are toggles where clicking on them simply activates their mechanics.

Bonus Hunt increases the likelihood of getting special symbols up to five times per spin while Switch FeatureSpins guarantee getting a Switch bonus. The latter is a high-volatility feature that guarantees a win of up to six of a kind of wilds or the highest-paying symbol in the game.

The other two are buy-in options for the game’s free spin modes. Mad Scientist gives you 10 free spins with a boosted chance of getting a Switch per spin. Total Takeover also gives you the same number of free spins but with an increased chance of getting both Switch and Total Takeover scatter symbols. Getting more of the latter extends the game mode by +4 more spins per three of a kind.

3. Mental (Nolimit City)

Mental is one of the most complex slots but it has a straightforward feature like most bonus buy-in games. Autopsy Free Spin gives you three guaranteed scorpion symbols to give you 8 free spins. Lobotomy and Mental have the same function but they give 9 and 10 free spins respectively. The main difference between them is the potential to win extra spins. Autopsy only gives you a chance to win up to 3 for a total of 11 while Lobotomy can give up to 4. Mental lets you win 5 extra spins for a total of 15.

These are only three of many bonus buy-in games you can find. New ones are also introduced from time to time and with new mechanics added but most are simply guaranteed free spins. Always check them out when you can because this feature is a great opportunity to win big.