Gucci Mane: “I Pray My Haters Die Of Coronavirus”!

Ever since Gucci Mane was released from prison in 2016, he’s been on a positive and motivational tip. Gucci has been through a lot and it’s rare that we see him shed any negativity in the world.

Apparently, Easter was the day that he decided to share a little public prayer for his enemies. In wake of the Coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 112K lives across the globe, Gucci Mane decided that Easter Sunday is a good time to with death upon his enemies. “I pray my haters die of corona virus,” he wrote on Twitter.