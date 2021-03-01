Gucci Mane Net Worth 2021 – Bio, Sources of Income, And More

Many fans are curious to know Gucci Mane’s net worth. If you want to know more about his wealth this is the place where you can get all the info.

Introduction

Gucci Mane is a famous American rapper and entrepreneur. He is also the founder of 1017 Records. His real name is Radric Delantic Davis and he was born February 12, 1980. He was one of the first artists to present trap music to the public, joined by rappers T.I and Young Jeezy.

Early Life

He was born in Bessemer, Alabama. His father is Ralph Everett Dudley, a former U.S serviceman, and power plant worker, and his mother is Vicky Jean Davis, who is a social worker and teacher. Radric came from a military family. He was raised by his grandmother because his mother was still attending college. His mother helped him learn how to read when he was very young, and they spent a lot of time together reading scriptures from the Bible.

He attended Jonesboro Elementary School, where he went to kindergarten and the first couple of grades of elementary school. Davis’ older half-brother Victor was the first one to introduce him to the world of hip hop when he was only six years old. Together they went to Run-DMC, Beastie Boys, and LL Cool J concert.

After a few years, Davis and his mother moved to Atlanta. He had a bad relationship with his father and they did not see each other very often. His father lost interest in him after he had two other children with another woman.

He moved to Atlanta in 1989. and lived with someone his mother met in church. They were soon kicked out of the house they lived in and moved to Knights Inn, and there was a lot of crime in the area. After he started school, he became a drug dealer and sold mostly cannabis. His dealer career ended after he was arrested for possession of cocaine in 2001.

Career

He enjoyed writing poetry when he was a little boy and began rapping when he was only 14. His debut was La Flare on Str8 Drop Records and it was published after he got out of jail in 2001. He decided to start a music label, LaFlare Entertainment.

‘Trap House’ was his first album and was published in 2005. and became very popular.

After that, he introduced his Delantic Clothing line, more albums, and an Autobiography. Gucci has worked with many famous stars such as Drake, Mariah Carey, Lil Wayne, and Rae Sremmurd.

Over the years he has recorded 12 studio albums and a big number of mix-tapes. Some of his most popular songs are Trap House (2005), Hard to Kill (2006), Trap-A-Thon (2007), Back to the Trap House (2007), Murder Was the Case (2009), The State vs Radric Davis (2009), The Return of East Atlanta Santa (2016), Mr. Davis (2017) and others.

Best quotes

“I’m satisfied and proud of the things I did – even the bumps and the bruises that I’ve had on the way. You fall down, you get up, you brush yourself off and you keep going. And that’s what we’re doing.”

“Most of my subject matter was all kind of, like, party stuff, jewelry, and cars. It was really just, you know, shallow. ”

“I had given thought to act, but I never really had a good enough opportunity or a character who made sense and paralleled my life a little bit. I feel like I’m one of the poster boys for a bad guy in a movie. I feel like I’m a good person to play a bad guy in a movie. I can say that.”

“Always watch your back – when I was fourteen I got a tattoo of an eye on the back of my neck, so I could say I was always watchin’ my back. ”

Gucci Mane’s Net Worth

He may not be one of the richest artists in the world, but we can surely say that Gucci is quite wealthy. His net worth was estimated to be around $12 million. He likes to spend money on expensive things, and some say he spent more than $1.7 million on his wedding.