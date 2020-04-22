Is Gucci Mane Talking About 6ix9ine Or NBA Youngboy?

Kodak Black and Youngboy Never Broke Again stepped into a feud this month after the Florida native accused the 38 Baby 2 star of cooperating with the feds during his girlfriend Yaya Mayweather’s arrest. YB has defended his name but tensions remain high.

Gucci Mane took to social media today to call for Kodak Black’s freedom and, in doing so, he also threw another rapper under the bus. Who? TBD.

If he is speaking about NBA Youngboy though, this could signal the beginning of something bigger for the 20-year-old Baton Rouge star.