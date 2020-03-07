Parents Let 11-year Old Drive Instead Of Playing “GTA V”

Parents Vs. GTA V. Banning the game did not work, rallying against Rockstar backfired and made the game even more popular. So, one family found a rather strange and risky solution.

Lancashire Road Police in England pulled over an 11-year-old boy. The cops realized that he was too young to be driving but were perplexed by the situation. The parents of the child told authorities that they were frustrated with him playing Grand Theft Auto V all day, so they “brought him out to practice driving on a car park.” Lancashire Road Police used some humor by posting the story with the caption “BUSTED” in the video game’s font online.