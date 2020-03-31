Growing Your Own Food Can Be The Best Natural Way To Boost Immune Health – 2020 Tips

Who would have thought that growing your own food can be one of the best natural ways to boost immune health? Organically growing your own food will supply you with the fresh nutrients your body needs to fight infections, stay healthy and full of vigor.

But should you take our word for it?

During the course of this article, we shall be sharing some of the insights we have discovered in theory and the results of those who practice this habit. You shall understand how some homegrown herb, vegetables, and spices might save you the next doctor’s appointment. We will also make sure to provide helpful steps on how you can get started.

Before we go too far…

Why Should You Boost Your Immune Health?

From a Biological standpoint, falling sick is very normal. It means pathogens succeeded by invading your body and your immune system has gone to work to defend itself. To avoid being defeated, you should include dietary habits that boost your immune system. Enhancing your immune system is like having ballistic missiles in your arsenal, ready to launch against the enemy (Pathogens).

Fortunately, for those looking to boost their immunity, high-intake supplements are known to support that role and won’t break the bank. Some of these supplements can be cultivated in your garden. Depending on where you live (city or countryside), you might want to consider foods that can be easy to grow and offer the nutrition you need.

Some Easy-to-Grow Foods

Garlic

This is one of the most overlooked immune health boosters. Some call it a herb, others a spice but whatever you decide to call is fine provided you partake of its health benefits.

Before we touch on that…

What does Garlic Contain?

Garlic has a high concentration of sulfur which is responsible for the rather funny smell. Take that away for a minute and you have the antibiotic properties which will help clean your digestive system and eradicate toxins.

It doesn’t stop there…

Garlic also clears your blocked arteries for smooth blood flow, like most herbs it is always best consumed raw.

Some detailed benefits:

It helps purify the blood as it flushes toxins.

Protects your heart.

It has Anti Bacteria/parasitic properties.

Relief from Cold and Flu.

It can help prevent stomach cancer.

Protects your skin and hair from free radicals.

With that said, Growing these tiny powerhouses of immune-boosting strength can be done from your kitchen. They do not need too much space and add wonderful flavor to so many dishes.

If you have Asthma you might want to cut down on the consumption as it is known to have some unpleasant side effects. About that, let’s move to the next one on the list…

Lemon and Oranges

Remember the quote about life throwing lemons at you? Well, you’re not only able to make lemonades and juices, but nowadays you are also boosting your vitality with one of the most powerful fruits that nature has to give us. If we are being honest, Lemons and Oranges are not things you can literally grow at home, it requires an abundance of time and energy to gain from your efforts. What you can do though is process them in your kitchen.

For two reasons…

They taste better and supply more electrolytes than any artificial/preserved juice on the market today. You also get vitamin C, that is responsible for the growth and repair of tissues in your immune system. And of course, everybody can have some as it poses little to no dietary restrictions.

Oil of Oregano

Looking for a combination of antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antidiabetic with the touch of potential cancer-suppressors? Well, you just found one. Oil of Oregano is derived from the plant (Oregano) which is known for its numerous health benefits.

In case you weren’t aware, you can grow and process this herb at home and it does not require too much attention.

The main reason you should…

Oregano is known to control the flow of Bile (aids digestion of lipids,) so if you can’t stand the smell of garlic then this should help clear clogged arteries. Its minty nature makes it a natural remedy for respiratory issues such as cold and flu.

One more thing about boosting your immune system is that you should eat one meat in particular, and that is:

Fish

Would you have thought that fish can help boost immune health? Thankfully, you should eat it with more enthusiasm as it contains fish oil –cod liver oil. Cod oil is a supplement on its own but you can get directly from your fish meal. It is rich in Vitamin A and D both having profound health benefits.

Consuming fishes in your aquarium can be likened to eating your domestic pets (Cats and Dogs), gross! But if you have some space and time, you can set up a pond and actually grow fishes for personal consumption. Call them fresh fish as they are more nutritious than the genetically modified ones on the market.

The best alternative would be to take some time off and go fishing, this will save you the stress of having to set up a pond.

Conclusion

That is a handful of some of the foods that can help boost your natural immune health without needing to take a supplement if you are still not convinced? You might want to check out Virmunity from Reasonable Remedies.

It has all of this packed in a single tablet.