7 Basic Tips for Growing Cannabis Indoors – 2020 Guide

There are so many advantages of growing your cannabis, and if you happen to be a frequent user, there’s no reason to purchase from someone else when you can set up everything in your own home. Of course, our advice should only be used by those who live in a country where marijuana is legal, but since you’re here learning how to grow, that’s probably the case. Remember, we don’t want anyone to get in trouble.

With all that out of the way, in this article, we are going to tell you about the seven most basic but useful tips for growing cannabis indoors, so if you are currently considering doing something like this, or you’re just a curious person looking to learn some more, feel free to stay with us until the end. Let’s take a look.

Choosing your strain

If you are looking to grow, then chances are that you know something about cannabis. With this being said, you probably know already that there are multiple strains, and all of them have a slightly different effect. What the “best strain” is we cannot tell, because every person has their favorite. If you are looking to succeed with growing, you should come up with your strain that you’ll invest a lot of time and effort into.

However, if you are just looking to do this as a hobby, and use it as a way to enjoy the herb without spending money for purchases, then you can go with whatever seems like the best choice at the moment. It doesn’t matter if it’s a popular strain or not.

Finding a place

After you’re done choosing what kind of marijuana you’re going to grow, you should focus on finding the right place to set up your little growing house. Now, there are multiple choices when it comes to picking the location, but if you already decided that you want it to be indoors, your best bet is to probably purchase a tent that’s used specifically for this purpose.

These tents are called “indoor grow houses”, and you can find them on almost any online marketplace. When it comes to space, they are pretty compact, but you’ll have to purchase some more equipment before you begin, which is something that we’ll talk about in the following section.

Equipment

You might’ve thought that this is easy, but marijuana is a plant that requires very specific circumstances to grow properly, meaning that you’ll have to purchase everything to stimulate the plant and make your environment as similar to nature.

When it comes to equipment, the most important items you’ll need, which are probably the ones that will cost the most money as well, are lamps. These are not just any type of lamps, they’re specifically made for growing plants indoors. Usually, the ones of very high quality will cost more, but you might not need a lot of them if you are not striving for quantity.

Quality seeds

Without purchasing some top-quality seeds, your entire project is set for failure. Even if you are just growing for yourself, and you are not planning to sell any of it, what matters the most is that you have quality plants from top-shelf seeds with a rich history.

If you still haven’t completed this step, and you are looking for suggestions or a place where you can get the seeds, you are always more than welcome to visit this website. Consider this part of your project as the most important investment that you can make.

Getting nutrients

Just like the human body needs nutrients from proper food, the same thing goes for the plants. If you want your entire experience to go without unexpected things such as dealing with certain sicknesses or withering, you will have to make sure that your soil is nutritious and your plants healthy. When it comes to nutrients, you can find them in almost every local shop that sells plants and other growing items, so this shouldn’t be a problem at all.

If you are not sure which ones you need, you can always ask the person working at the store, and they will be more than glad to help you. If they don’t know as well, which is odd but can happen, do a quick Google search for the strain that you’ve chosen, and you’ll most likely find everything you need there.

Setting up ventilation

Lamps and light are not the only things you need if you want to grow successfully in your own home. What you’ll need as well is to set up a proper ventilation system that’s going to provide fresh air to your plants at all times, while preventing some of the things such as mold and bud rot.

Fans are not expensive, and some growing tents already have a few built inside them, but if you want to make your setup without getting anything pre-made, you can set up the ones that you’ll purchase separately. Remember that you’ll need a moderate amount of electricity as well, to power up all of the lamps and fans.

Maintaining the temperature

When we feel cold, we turn on the heating, and when summer starts becoming unbearable, we turn on the air conditioning unit to give us a little “chill”. Well, Marijuana plants require the same amount of perfectly balanced temperatures that won’t allow them to freeze or die from too much heat.

This can be achieved by installing any device that can measure the temperature in your growing environment, and then simply controlling those degrees with your equipment. If it’s too hot, turn on the fans at a faster rate, or if it’s too cold, you can power up the sun-lamps. No matter how you choose to do it, make sure that your plants are not experiencing extreme temperature changes because that can harm them.

Conclusion

Growing your cannabis is probably the best thing that you can do if you are a regular user and you want to be sure that what you’re consuming is of high quality. No matter if you want to make your CBD products or just use it for relaxation purposes, in our list, you will find a lot of tips that will help you go through this process with ease. Feel free to use all of the advice, and we wish you good luck with your new growing experiment.