Grow The Home Garden Of Your Dreams With a Grow Box: What, Why, and How

Are you a plant lover, but tend to struggle with growing plants in your home?

Trust me, it’s not just you. Like you and us, tons of people are unable to have a plant garden in their homes and apartments, even if they want, due to either a lack of space, a lack of natural elements like sunlight, or an unsuitable climate.

But there’s finally a great solution to your garden woes, and it’s called a grow box. These unique pieces of equipment enable you to grow all kinds of plants right inside your home, regardless of the climate, the interior space, and more.

In this article, we’re telling you about grow boxes – what they are, their benefits, how you can use them, and much more.

What Are Grow Boxes?

Grow boxes, which are also referred to sometimes as grow tents, are self-sustaining, fully or partially enclosed grow systems. They consist of various parts, each of which helps provide the saplings with all the required nourishment, water, and light without calling for exposure to the outdoors.

Like we mentioned earlier, grow boxes are great for when you don’t have enough outdoor space to grow plants the normal way, or the climate of where you are living is unsuitable for what you want to grow.

Grow boxes come into two main types – soil-based grow boxes, which use the medium of soil to grow the plants, or hydroponic grow-boxes, which provide the sapling with all necessary nourishment through an aqueous solvent. You can also classify grow boxes into various categories based on the kind of system present inside. For instance, there are drip grow-boxes that use drip irrigation, aeroponic systems that disperse the solvent in the form of a mist, and more.

Grow boxes also differ in terms of make and material, such as canvas and steel grow-boxes, as well as design i.e. open grow-boxes that remain open on one or more sides, and closed grow-boxes that can be closed on all sides.

What Are The Benefits of Using Grow Boxes?

Grow Anything, Anytime – One of the major benefits of using a grow box is that there is no restriction regarding what you can and cannot grow. Since they are entirely self-sustaining and do not depend on outside elements, you can grow all kinds of plants there without a hassle, and without having to worry about sunlight, rain, and all that jazz. Even climate isn’t a problem, which means that even if you live in a cold or dry area, you will be able to successfully grow plants that call for rain. Easy Indoor Planting – Problems like a lack of outdoor space or the lack of enough sunlight in the house are common for people living in modern housing like apartments, and these very problems prevent you from growing plants naturally. However, grow boxes allow for easy indoor planting with their self-sustaining systems, which you can place inside your home. They also come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and designs, so you have the liberty of picking one that suits the interiors of your home. Safety From Pests and Insects – Grow boxes and grow tents also provide safety from pests and insects, since it remains enclosed, stays indoors and doesn’t require any contact with the outside elements. This also means that you don’t need to put pesticides and insecticides on the plants, thus allowing your plants to grow healthier.

How To Use A Grow Tent?

Using and setting-up a grow tent is super easy and involves only a few steps. Here’s a quick overview of how you can set-up a grow tent in your home.

For a better idea and more tips, make sure to take a look at this piece at modernliving101.com

Assembly and Set-Up – Once you have your grow tent, the first thing you need to do is assemble it. Grow box or grow tent kits consist of the main tent, the lights, and reflectors which are responsible for providing the light required by the plants, the water dispersion system which will distribute the nutrient solvent, the ventilation system that promotes air circulation and odor control and various other bits and pieces. Placing Your Saplings – Once your grow tent has been assembled, it is time for you to plant the seedlings and saplings carefully inside the grow box. If you’re unsure how to, carefully refer to the instructions provided and refer to self-help videos and guides on the internet. Monitor – Once you’ve placed your plants inside, all you need to do next is monitor the way your grow box is functioning. Take care to check whether the various systems are working well or not, since every system present in the grow box needs to work in tandem for the best results.

Do’s And Dont’s of Grow Boxes

If you want the best experience of using your grow box, then here are some dos and don’ts that you should follow.

Don’t: Keep The Door Open

If you have a closed grow box, make sure that you keep the door closed securely at all times. A closed-door prevents the entry of insects and pests and ensures that the growing environment inside the grow box is optimal. A lot of times, closed grow-boxes have the potential of getting damaged if they remain open for extended periods, since the balance of temperature and humidity inside may get ruined.

Do: Clean Your Plants

Cleaning your plants is just as important as giving them the nutrition and water that they need. Just how you would weed your plants in a normal garden, make sure that you remove dying, yellowing leaves and remove dirt or dust that may have settled on the leaves.

Do: Monitor Regularly

A lot of people tend to think that having a grow box means that they’re excused of all maintenance and gardening responsibilities, but that’s wrong! You have to check on your saplings regularly and ensure that the various parts and systems in your grow box are working well and without hitch.