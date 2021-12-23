Who Are The Greatest MCs Of All Time?

Hip Hop music represents one of the most popular genres, and that last for decades already. It is interesting how this genre was evolving over time, especially under the influence of new sounds and modern technology. For example, the modern beats that we can hear today have much higher clarity and quality of sound, while beats made during the 80s and 90s were more unique with crisp sound and crackling combined with all kinds of samples.

There are many subgenres of rap as well, and some of the most popular are boom bap, trap, old school, road rap, along with many other versions that are mostly combinations with modern electronic sound, like British Grime. However, most people will link rap music with popular rappers from the United States that gained enormous popularity during the 90s and early 2000s.

Moreover, we have to mention that there is an ongoing debate about who is the best MC of all time. While it is mostly related to personal preferences, some statistics and popularity are more clear about that. Here are the most popular MCs of all time.

Rakim

This rapper is part of the golden era of this genre when it gained global popularity during the 90s. He started his career in the mid-80s, while the biggest hits were released during the 90s, such as In The Ghetto, Know the Ledge, and more. The best albums are The Master, The Seventh Seal, and The 18th Letter. The unique detail about his music is that he was sampling the classic jazz sound mixed with basic hip hop rhythm.

Nas

He is another name that became big during the golden era of rap music. The interesting fact is that he obtained some music knowledge from an early age under the influence of his father who was a musician as well. The first big deal was made with Columbia Records, while the first big thing was a release of Illmatic in 1994. The biggest collaborations were made with legends from that time, such as Dr.Dre and Jay Z. One of the most popular albums is called Nastradamus. Another popular one is Stillmatic. The interesting detail about his career is a conflict he had with Jaz Z, which was resolved at some moment.

The Notorious B.I.G

This musician was also known under the name Biggie Smalls. Unfortunately, his career lasted only for five years since he got killed in 1997 in a conflict between two gangs. Biggie is one of the biggest names of the East Coast movement. Also, the interesting things about him are that he had no intention of becoming a rapper at all. It all started as entertainment between his struggles related to criminal, jail, and other issues. He was a bad guy on the scene. However, great talent is undeniable, and his name will always represent a synonym for the East Coast rap in the US, along with the whole industry. The most popular albums are Life After Death and Ready to Die.

2Pac

This is one of the biggest names on this list. A legendary Tupac Shakur was the most popular rapper during the 90s. Unfortunately, he was also a victim of the conflicts between the gangs. He was popular for the unique sound of the West Coast and represents one of the best-selling authors up to this date. His life had many similarities to Biggie Smalls. Both of them had issues with the law and served several jail sentences. Also, it is known that they were big rivals, and there are even rumors that Biggie is the one responsible for Shakur’s death. The biggest albums are Me Against the World, 2Pacalypse Now, All Eyes on Me, and Strictly for my Niggaz. According to many people, he was the best rapper of all time.

Big Daddy Kane

Kane is another name that became popular during the 80s and reached the top charts in the 90s. The difference, when compared to other big names from that time, is that he was not praising the criminal gangs. His music was more commercial and alternative for that time. The interesting thing is that he has a song with Barry White. He was an actor as well, with roles in Posse, Love For Sale, and Exposed. The biggest albums are Long Live the Kane, Looks Like a Job For, Daddy’s Home, and more.

Eminem

Chances are very low that you haven’t heard about this guy, even if you don’t prefer listening to hip hop. He reached the top charts in the late 90s as a member of D12. He was collaborating with other big names in the industry like Dr.Dre, Lil Wayne, 50 Cent, Rihanna, and more. For most people, he is the best MC in the world. Also, he is one of the rare artists who managed to keep his career on the top for such a long time. Some of the biggest hits can be found on an album called The Eminem Show. Some of his latest singles and albums also got a lot of attention, especially the songs where he was rapping against the mumble and trap music.

The Bottom Line

As we already said, it is related to personal preferences when it comes to the selection of the best MC. However, the popularity, number of sold albums, and the influence on the industry are even more important factors. Some names are more popular in recent years, like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and more, but the influence of the biggest names is clear for their music as well. If you consider that the main factor would be the consistency and the ability to keep a high popularity for a very long time, and to constantly work on new projects, we can say that the best MC of all time from that aspect is Eminem.