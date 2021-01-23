How Important Are Graphics in Modern PC Video Games – 2021 Guide

People use different methods to make their free time more entertaining. The older ones will maybe decide on online gambling. On the other hand, young generations would spend most of their time on social media. Finally, all generations will commonly subscribe to streaming platforms and watch their favorite TV show.

However, one of the activities that are popular in all parts of the globe is PC video games. It doesn’t matter how old you are. Younger adults enjoy these games because they allow them to compete against other players. Older people decide on that move because of some other reasons. PC video games are a great way to relax and recharge their batteries for the next working day.

Still, the types of games you can find online are not always the same. First of all, people prefer to play different genres of the game. Some people want to play strategies, while others would decide on playing sports games. Whichever game you choose to play, there is one common thing all gamers will think about. They will all want to play the modern PC video games that come with good graphics.

Fortunately for all the gamers, many modern video games have good graphics.

Still, are graphics an essential factor in the gaming industry. The shortest answer we could give to that question is yes. Many gamers will agree that graphics are the most important feature of the modern PC video game they play. That is the reason why we would like to analyze the role the graphics have. Let’s find out that together.

Before Everything, It Is Hard to Define “Good Graphics”

It is hard to determine what exactly means when someone says good graphics. People have different ways of thinking. When you check the latest PC video games, they all look too realistic. That is the main reason why they are important for the gaming industry. People want to enjoy the games to the fullest. When the graphics are at the highest level, something like that is available to them.

Yet, that doesn’t mean that only the latest games come with good graphics. For instance, people can equally enjoy some older games as well. We can use sports games as a good example of that. People that do not have computers with strong features will maybe decide on playing older versions of FIFA or NBA. Logically, the newest versions of the game come with better characteristics. However, you won’t hear people saying that previous versions have bad graphics. More precisely, they would not stop playing them only because of that factor.

The Evolution of Video Game Graphics (32-bit to modern graphics)

The evolution of video game graphics will probably say the full story. There is a good reason why all the PC producers wanted to improve them over time. All the gamers have specific demands and requirements. When a company releases only one game with good graphics, the players will expect more of them. Of course, that counts when we talk about the owners of gaming computers.

32-Bit Graphics

Generally speaking, Sony PlayStation is the reason why 32-bit games have become popular. The older generations probably remember that Cds were the only medium for the games. Because of that, all the game developers got the chance to store more data in one place. Many PC games released in that period came with 3D graphics. However, their quality is far away from the ones that we have today.

64-Bit Graphics

A couple of games like Nintendo 64 were some sort of revolutionary games. Despite that, Super Mario 64 is another game that changed the expectations of people. The game itself was released in 1996, and since then, the period of improvement started.

The Rise of 3D Graphics

3D graphics appeared during 1999 for the first time. A good example of that is the Sonic Adventure game. It is one of the first games that was 3D. Thanks to the improvement of computer hardware, many people could afford to enjoy the game.

If you are a nostalgic person, then we are sure we will wake up some emotions now. Games like Jet Set Radio, Shenmue, and Crazy Taxi were the modern games of that period. Thanks to the development of Dreamcast, we now have many games with amazing graphics. It seems they were ahead of their time, and the games we just named are good proof of that.

Modern Day Graphics

Here we come to the most essential part. The 21st century is the period of human history when graphics have been more innovative than ever before. Most of today’s games come with high definition. Despite that, they also run at higher frame rates compared to games from the 20th century. As we said, the main reason why graphics are essential is the realism they have brought to modern PC video games. A good example of that is, for instance, Hellblade:senua’s Sacrifice. Could people imagine 20 years ago that a realistic game of that type would exist?

There is another fact that confirms the importance of graphics. Almost every gaming studio works on the next generation of games. How realistic they will look is something we can’t even imagine.

VR and machine learning technology have made the improvement of graphics more effective. We can only imagine that the games in the future will be some sort of simulation of the real world.

Final Thought

Before we say goodbye to each other, there is one thing we would like to add. Enjoying the games to the fullest is not as simple as you think. People often think that the most popular games are the only ones that will meet their expectations. However, no one says that you need to play the same game as others. If you see that you are not satisfied with what you see, finding another game would be the right move.

Of course, PC video games with good graphics are the most realistic ones. Yet, if you got used to the older ones, you can continue playing them as well.