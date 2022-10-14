Granddaddy Purple cannabis is one of the most popular Indica strains of weed, a hybrid of Purple urkle and Big bud. It has the best quality seeds, due to which one prefers Granddaddy Purple autoflower seeds over others.

This classic strain, produced first in 2003, is known to give its consumers cerebral euphoria with the help of its sedating and stress relieving qualities. It is also one of the most sought-after strains, as Granddaddy Purple auto flower marijuana seeds are in demand and popular among farmers and home cultivators alike.

In this article, we’ve listed some tips and tricks which will help you to get the best for granddaddy cannabis.

How to grow the finest Granddaddy Purple cannabis plants?

Every plant produces its distinctive effects on the consumer, and so does the Granddaddy Purple strain. This very weed is eminent due to its terpene and cannabinoid content. Cannabinoids are chemical compounds that contribute to the potency levels in Granddaddy Purple.

Looking out for suitable conditions while growing the GDP plant is crucial as it determines the THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) content in it. It is a relatively easy task as the duration for cultivation is not so long and gives you the desired result in a short period. With some guidance, you can also ace growing your own Indica strain with high-quality weed seeds.

While growing your own cannabis, there are some factors worth taking care of, as they will yield you the healthiest plant.

Though it can tolerate a wide range of climates, the most suitable optimal conditions to get the best Granddaddy Purps are as follows:

To grow any plant, the first step is to buy suitable seeds for it. You might want to research the best sources available in your vicinity by looking at reviews online and comparing several different vendors based on pricing and customer service. We recommend you buy feminized Granddaddy Purple seeds from The Seed Fair, which are high-yielding and highly potent.

The Granddaddy Purple kush is ideal for growing indoors and outdoors, as they do not require very high maintenance.

Humidity should be controlled. This strain requires more humid conditions relatively to yield a finer product. Ensure that the air it is growing in is about 50% humid, as moisture is GDP’s nemesis.

Temperature is another vital determining factor. It requires 70 °F-85 °F during the day, and at night, the temperature shouldn’t drop any less than 10 °F-15 °F.

Nutrients and minerals should be maintained. You should provide proper amounts of phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium as they aid in the growth and rehabilitation of the plant. They need to get an adequate amount of nutrients to grow into a healthy Granddaddy Purple weed.

This strain favors slight acidic soil, which means the pH level shouldn’t be neutral nor alkaline. Using unique solutions can come in handy, which helps to attain the required pH for the soil. The perfect pH for Granddaddy Purple ranges from 6.0 to 6.2 and even lower for hydroponics; 5.6 to 5.8.

The buds and flowers are apparent after eight weeks of cultivation. After two weeks of growth of flowers, they are prepared to be harvested. The best time to harvest is when most of the pistols have transmuted their colors.

These few conditions should be taken care of if you want to have a high yield. Keeping these in mind and action, results will be much more prominent and fruitful.

How do you get the most out of GDP?

There are various ways one can consume weed. It is commonly and usually done by inhaling through the mouth or nose.

After only a few minutes of the weed getting into your system, you’re enveloped with an intensely satisfying, relaxed feeling.

Vape pens can also be used to consume Granddaddy Purple strain. Many brands these days sell those vape pens consisting of different amounts of various constituents for the effectiveness needed by the customer.

Best time to use this strain

The Granddaddy Purple is a strain that is popular among patients with insomnia. It helps people with sleep. An ideal time to use Granddaddy Purple is in the evening or at night.

It also helps with the appetite. It helps people facing problems such as loss of appetite by bringing or increasing their appetite.

It is ideal for suppressing pain as well. Not only that, but it appears to be successful in treating depression, stress, chronic pain, high blood pressure, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and much more.

As it has a moderate to high THC content in it, so all the credit for the surging of all-powerful euphoric feelings after just a hit or two goes to it.

Conclusion

This delicious strain is used for buzz, enjoyment, and even for medical purposes. It has a sweet and subtle appearance and aroma to it. The satisfaction after seeing the results, easiness in growing, delightful color, luscious taste, and pleasing appearance make it the best choice to grow for fun or other necessary uses. Granddaddy Purple feminized seeds can be a perfect addition to your plant collection or your garden.